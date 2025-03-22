Karnataka Bandh: Schools and Colleges to Remain Open

The Associated Managements of Primary and Secondary Schools in Karnataka (KAMS) has already refused to actively participate in the bandh, but has given it moral support. They argue that the bandh will affect the examination schedule and cause inconvenience to students and staff.

The state board tenth (SSLC) examinations commenced on Friday, while CBSE and ISC board exams are scheduled for Saturday. CBSE class 12 students will be taking their Political Science exam, and ISC students will be taking their Home Science – Paper 1 (Theory) exam on Saturday.

A private school principal stated, “The Home Science paper for the ISC exam is scheduled for Saturday. The council has not taken any decision to close schools in view of the bandh. It is also not a state-supported bandh. Parents have collectively agreed to drop their children to the exam themselves without relying on public transport.”