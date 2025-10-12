Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Sikar

Khatu Shyam Ji: Temple Gates to Remain Closed for 20 Hours, Devotees Unable to Offer Darshan

Darshan of Khatu Shyam Ji will not be possible for 20 hours. The gates will remain closed from October 12 to 13. Details are inside.

2 min read

Sikar

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 12, 2025

Khatu Shyam Ji (Image: Patrika)

Khatu Shyam Ji: There is big news for the devotees of Khatu Shyam Ji. The gates of the famous Khatu Shyam Ji temple in Rajasthan will be closed from 10 PM on October 12 to 6 PM on October 13. This means that devotees will not get the opportunity to have a darshan of Baba Shyam during this 20-hour period.

The temple committee has stated that cleaning, painting, and electrical decoration work will be carried out in the temple premises during this time. The committee has appealed to the devotees to avoid visiting the temple during this period to prevent any inconvenience.

Baba Shyam, also known as Khatu Shyam Ji, was a devotee of Hanuman, a brave warrior of the Kalia dynasty and a beloved descendant of Lord Krishna. He is considered a symbol of righteousness and justice in Indian mythology. His devotees come from all over India to visit the Khatu Shyam Ji temple. Thousands of devotees gather at the temple, especially on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sankranti occasions.

Khatu Shyam Ji can be reached from cities in Rajasthan, including Kota, Jaipur, and Ajmer, as well as other cities, via regular bus, train, and private vehicles. As per the arrangements within the temple premises, devotees have to stand in queues for darshan. Online darshan and prasad arrangements are also made on special occasions.

During this time of Diwali, electrical decorations are done inside the temple, making the temple appear even more grand and attractive. This preparation is done to provide a better experience for the devotees. Therefore, the temple will remain closed during this period, and devotees are advised to plan their visit after 6 PM on October 13.

Previously, the temple has been closed for short periods during major festivals and special events to decorate the temple premises and provide devotees with safe and convenient darshan facilities.

