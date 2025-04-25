scriptLadli Behna Yojana: 10,963 Women Dropped from Scheme in Madhya Pradesh | Ladli Behna Yojana Madhya Pradesh: 10,963 women dropped out from the scheme in Madhya Pradesh | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

Ladli Behna Yojana: 10,963 Women Dropped from Scheme in Madhya Pradesh

Ladli Behna Yojana: 10,963 women in Madhya Pradesh have been excluded from the Ladli Behna Yojana (Ladli Behna Scheme). These women are now receiving ₹600 per month under a different scheme.

ChhindwaraApr 25, 2025 / 09:54 am

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

Ladli Behna Yojana Updates

Ladki Bahin Yojna Update

Ladli Behna Yojana: A woman received ₹1250 monthly under the government’s Ladli Behna scheme until she turned 60. After crossing that age, her monthly old-age pension is ₹600. This is the story of women excluded from the Ladli Behna Yojana due to government regulations.

Reasons for Exclusion

In the state government’s flagship Ladli Behna Yojana, 10,963 women in Chhindwara district were removed from the scheme in 2025 after turning 60. They were excluded from the ₹1250 monthly benefit. Only 392,912 women remain in the scheme.
In addition to women over 60 and those who relinquished benefits, the portal also shows 690 ineligible women and 646 deceased women. Furthermore, 399 women were deleted from the Samgra portal, and 505 women had their Aadhaar-Samgra linkage severed. This resulted in a decrease in the number of Ladli Bahnas. Additionally, 890 women voluntarily surrendered their benefits.

Reasons for Reduced Number of Women

  • Number of ineligible women: 690
  • Women who relinquished benefits: 890
  • Number of deceased women: 646
  • Women deleted from Samgra: 426
  • Women with Aadhaar-Samgra de-linking: 505
  • Women over 60 years of age: 10,963
Total eligible women: 392,912

₹47 Crore Spent Monthly

The Ladli Behna Yojana (Ladli Behna Yojana) provides approximately ₹47 crore to women every month. This has boosted the urban and rural economy. The buying and selling of goods is injecting cash into the market. Business owners believe that the consistent receipt of Ladli Behna funds for the past year and a half has increased the purchasing power of poor women. They are now eager to buy food items and other desired goods.

Initial Registrations and Subsequent Removals

Before the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections on 9 October 2023, the registered number of Ladli Bahnas was reported as 415,000. Of these, 8,000 applications were not approved. Departmental records indicate that only 407,000 applications were received. Subsequently, ineligible women, those over 60, those who relinquished benefits, deceased women, and those deleted from the Samgra portal were removed. (Ladli Behna Yojana)

News / News Bulletin / Ladli Behna Yojana: 10,963 Women Dropped from Scheme in Madhya Pradesh

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Informs Pakistan Amidst Tensions

National News

India Suspends Indus Waters Treaty, Informs Pakistan Amidst Tensions

in 2 hours

MP plans to offer one job per family, officials told to act

Bhopal

MP plans to offer one job per family, officials told to act

in 3 hours

RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

Cricket News

RCB defeat RR by 11 runs, handing Rajasthan their fifth consecutive loss.

in 2 hours

UP Weather Alert: Rain, Storms Predicted from April 26th

UP News

UP Weather Alert: Rain, Storms Predicted from April 26th

14 hours ago

Latest News Bulletin

MP plans to offer one job per family, officials told to act

Bhopal

MP plans to offer one job per family, officials told to act

in 3 hours

‘I was there 15 minutes before the terrorists opened fire… it felt like a joke,’ says Sumit, recounting the Pahalgam attack.

News Bulletin

‘I was there 15 minutes before the terrorists opened fire… it felt like a joke,’ says Sumit, recounting the Pahalgam attack.

18 hours ago

MGNREGA Wages Reduced, Workers Unhappy

Sagar

MGNREGA Wages Reduced, Workers Unhappy

4 days ago

Madhya Pradesh Prepares to Run Two Metro Trains in Opposite Directions

News Bulletin

Madhya Pradesh Prepares to Run Two Metro Trains in Opposite Directions

4 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.