Ladli Behna Yojana: 10,963 Women Dropped from Scheme in Madhya Pradesh

Reasons for Exclusion In the state government’s flagship Ladli Behna Yojana, 10,963 women in Chhindwara district were removed from the scheme in 2025 after turning 60. They were excluded from the ₹1250 monthly benefit. Only 392,912 women remain in the scheme.
In addition to women over 60 and those who relinquished benefits, the portal also shows 690 ineligible women and 646 deceased women. Furthermore, 399 women were deleted from the Samgra portal, and 505 women had their Aadhaar-Samgra linkage severed. This resulted in a decrease in the number of Ladli Bahnas. Additionally, 890 women voluntarily surrendered their benefits.
Reasons for Reduced Number of Women
Total eligible women: 392,912
- Number of ineligible women: 690
- Women who relinquished benefits: 890
- Number of deceased women: 646
- Women deleted from Samgra: 426
- Women with Aadhaar-Samgra de-linking: 505
- Women over 60 years of age: 10,963
₹47 Crore Spent Monthly The Ladli Behna Yojana (Ladli Behna Yojana) provides approximately ₹47 crore to women every month. This has boosted the urban and rural economy. The buying and selling of goods is injecting cash into the market. Business owners believe that the consistent receipt of Ladli Behna funds for the past year and a half has increased the purchasing power of poor women. They are now eager to buy food items and other desired goods.
Initial Registrations and Subsequent Removals Before the Model Code of Conduct for the Assembly elections on 9 October 2023, the registered number of Ladli Bahnas was reported as 415,000. Of these, 8,000 applications were not approved. Departmental records indicate that only 407,000 applications were received. Subsequently, ineligible women, those over 60, those who relinquished benefits, deceased women, and those deleted from the Samgra portal were removed. (Ladli Behna Yojana)