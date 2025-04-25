Ladli Behna Yojana: 10,963 Women Dropped from Scheme in Madhya Pradesh

Reasons for Exclusion In the state government’s flagship Ladli Behna Yojana, 10,963 women in Chhindwara district were removed from the scheme in 2025 after turning 60. They were excluded from the ₹1250 monthly benefit. Only 392,912 women remain in the scheme.

In addition to women over 60 and those who relinquished benefits, the portal also shows 690 ineligible women and 646 deceased women. Furthermore, 399 women were deleted from the Samgra portal, and 505 women had their Aadhaar-Samgra linkage severed. This resulted in a decrease in the number of Ladli Bahnas. Additionally, 890 women voluntarily surrendered their benefits.

Reasons for Reduced Number of Women Number of ineligible women: 690

Women who relinquished benefits: 890

Number of deceased women: 646

Women deleted from Samgra: 426

Women with Aadhaar-Samgra de-linking: 505

Women over 60 years of age: 10,963 Total eligible women: 392,912

₹47 Crore Spent Monthly The Ladli Behna Yojana (Ladli Behna Yojana) provides approximately ₹47 crore to women every month. This has boosted the urban and rural economy. The buying and selling of goods is injecting cash into the market. Business owners believe that the consistent receipt of Ladli Behna funds for the past year and a half has increased the purchasing power of poor women. They are now eager to buy food items and other desired goods.