Lane System on Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Fines from September 6th

Jaipur. A lane system is being implemented on Delhi Road, from Chandwaji to Shahjahanpur, a distance of 125 kilometres, to curb the rising number of road accidents. This pilot project will commence strictly from 6 September.
Under the leadership of the Jaipur Rural and Kotputli-Bahadur police superintendents, an awareness campaign has been conducted for the past 10 days. Hotel, dhabas (roadside restaurants), and highway rest stops were visited to educate drivers about lane driving. During this campaign, more than 100 illegal cuts were closed.
Road accidents have been increasing due to speeding and erratic driving on the highway. To curb this, a lane system has been implemented under a pilot project from Chandwaji to Shahjahanpur. From 6 September, violators will be fined. -Rahul Prakash, IG Jaipur Range