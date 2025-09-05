Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Lane System on Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Fines from September 6th

Stricter enforcement is coming to the Jaipur-Delhi Highway. From 6 September, a lane system will be implemented between Chandwaji and Shahjahanpur (125 km). Violators may face fines of up to ₹2000.

Jaipur

Patrika Desk

Sep 05, 2025

Jaipur-Delhi Highway (Image: AI)

Jaipur. A lane system is being implemented on Delhi Road, from Chandwaji to Shahjahanpur, a distance of 125 kilometres, to curb the rising number of road accidents. This pilot project will commence strictly from 6 September.

Under the leadership of the Jaipur Rural and Kotputli-Bahadur police superintendents, an awareness campaign has been conducted for the past 10 days. Hotel, dhabas (roadside restaurants), and highway rest stops were visited to educate drivers about lane driving. During this campaign, more than 100 illegal cuts were closed.

Monitoring System

  • Police teams will record videos of vehicles on the highway.
  • Videos will be uploaded to a group.
  • Teams stationed at toll plazas and five other locations will issue challans (fines) based on these videos.

Action for Violations

  • A fine of ₹2000 will be imposed for violating the lane system.
  • Additional fines will be levied for other violations of the Motor Vehicles Act.
  • Vehicles will be impounded if documents are not available.

Road accidents have been increasing due to speeding and erratic driving on the highway. To curb this, a lane system has been implemented under a pilot project from Chandwaji to Shahjahanpur. From 6 September, violators will be fined. -Rahul Prakash, IG Jaipur Range

Published on:

05 Sept 2025 10:39 am

English News / News Bulletin / Lane System on Jaipur-Delhi Highway: Fines from September 6th
