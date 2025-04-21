Madhya Pradesh Prepares to Run Two Metro Trains in Opposite Directions

Trains Crossing Paths This trial involves running trains in opposite directions on both tracks of the elevated line of the Bhopal Metro (Bhopal Metro). On the 6.22 km track, the trains are being made to cross each other three to four times. Currently, the speed is maintained at 50 km per hour. Corporation officials state that the metro will eventually run at 90 km per hour, with crossings also conducted at this speed.

Commercial Run Planned for August Under the metro train project, the aim is to commence commercial operations, i.e., running trains with passengers, by August. Indore is currently preparing for its commercial run, followed by Bhopal in three months. Work is underway on the metro tracks, lines, stations, and speed optimisation. In Bhopal, the Orange and Blue lines are slated for completion in 2027, aiming to run the metro on approximately 30 km of track from AIIMS to Karond and from Bhadbhada to Ratnagiri Tiraha, carrying regular passengers.

“Our team is working rapidly. Indore is set to begin its commercial run soon, and we will also conduct all trials and commence commercial operations in Bhopal.” – Chaitanya S Krishna, MD, Metro Rail Corporation