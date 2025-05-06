scriptMadhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express Connecting Nine Major Cities in June | Latest News | Patrika News
Madhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express Connecting Nine Major Cities in June

The state is set to receive another Vande Bharat Express train, expected to commence operations next month, in June.

BhopalMay 06, 2025 / 03:56 pm

Patrika Desk

The wait for Vande Bharat Express is almost over for rail passengers in Madhya Pradesh. The state is set to receive another Vande Bharat Express train, expected to commence operations next month, in June. This new train will run between Bhopal and Lucknow. However, demands are now growing to operate this Vande Bharat Express from Indore as well, a proposal the Railway Board is currently considering. Indore MP Shankar Lalwani (शंकर लालवानी), along with other public representatives, are actively pursuing this demand, driven by the needs of daily commuters travelling between Indore, Bhopal, and beyond.
According to railway officials, the proposed Vande Bharat Express will connect nine major cities across MP and UP. While the Bhopal-Lucknow route is confirmed, the push to operate the train from Indore is gaining momentum. Currently, only four weekly trains connect Indore and Lucknow, with consistently limited seat availability. Even on ordinary days, these trains see waiting lists of up to 150, soaring to over 300 during festivals.
Operating the Bhopal-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express from Indore would significantly improve passenger convenience. This is why Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has submitted a proposal to the railways. The Railway Board is reportedly giving this proposal serious consideration.
Meanwhile, the proposed Lucknow Vande Bharat is expected to commence operations by the end of June. Railway officials indicate that the Lucknow Rail Division will soon receive the train set. This train will run six days a week, with its schedule currently being finalised by the Lucknow Rail Division.

Connecting Approximately 9 Major Cities Including Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Lucknow

Officials have stated that the proposed Vande Bharat Express will depart from Lucknow in the morning and return from Bhopal to Lucknow in the evening. During its approximately 600 km journey, the new Vande Bharat Express will connect around nine major cities in both states, including Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, and Lucknow. The final schedule is expected to be released between the end of May and the first week of June.

