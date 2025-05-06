Madhya Pradesh to Get New Vande Bharat Express Connecting Nine Major Cities in June

According to railway officials, the proposed Vande Bharat Express will connect nine major cities across MP and UP. While the Bhopal-Lucknow route is confirmed, the push to operate the train from Indore is gaining momentum. Currently, only four weekly trains connect Indore and Lucknow, with consistently limited seat availability. Even on ordinary days, these trains see waiting lists of up to 150, soaring to over 300 during festivals.

Operating the Bhopal-Lucknow Vande Bharat Express from Indore would significantly improve passenger convenience. This is why Indore MP Shankar Lalwani has submitted a proposal to the railways. The Railway Board is reportedly giving this proposal serious consideration.

Meanwhile, the proposed Lucknow Vande Bharat is expected to commence operations by the end of June. Railway officials indicate that the Lucknow Rail Division will soon receive the train set. This train will run six days a week, with its schedule currently being finalised by the Lucknow Rail Division.