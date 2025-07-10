10 July 2025,

Thursday

Mahakal Devotees Get Sawan Special Train from Bhopal

Devotees of Mahakal residing from Bhopal to Tarana Road will receive the gift of a special train during the Sawan month. Check the train schedule here before your journey.

Bhopal

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

Sawan Special Train: Devotees of Baba Mahakal residing in Bhopal, Tarana Road, and surrounding areas in Madhya Pradesh have received a delightful gift from Indian Railways during the sacred month of Sawan. A special train service between Bhopal and Ujjain has been launched, commencing today. Train number 09313, the Ujjain-Bhopal special, will operate from 10 July to 31 August. This train will depart from Bhopal at 2:15 AM and return from Ujjain at 9:00 PM, arriving at Bhopal railway station at 1:05 AM.

Passengers from Bhopal, Sehore, Shajapur, and Ujjain will benefit from this train's special service. Lakhs of devotees will find this special train advantageous during Sawan, making their journey smoother and more comfortable.

Special Train Schedule

-Bhopal to Ujjain Journey

The Bhopal-Ujjain special train (Train number- 09314) will depart daily at 2:15 AM from 10 July onwards. Its subsequent stops include Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 2:38 AM, Sehore at 3:10 AM, Kalapipal at 3:40 AM, Shujalpur at 4:20 AM, Akodia at 5:40 AM, Kalisindh at 5:10 AM, Berchha at 5:25 AM, Maksi at 5:55 AM, Tarana Road at 6:20 AM, and finally arriving in Ujjain at 7:20 AM.

-Ujjain to Bhopal Journey

On the return journey from Ujjain to Bhopal (Train number- 09313), the train will depart daily at 9:00 PM. It will reach Tarana Road at 9:30 PM, Maksī at 9:45 PM, Berchha at 10:02 PM, Kalisindh at 10:15 PM, Akodia at 10:35 PM, Shujalpur at 10:48 PM, Kalapipal at 11:05 PM, Sehore (सीहोर) at 11:36 PM, Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 12:40 AM, and finally arrive at Bhopal railway station at 1:05 AM. The train will halt for two minutes at each station in both directions, allowing passengers sufficient time to board and alight.

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 10:28 am

Mahakal Devotees Get Sawan Special Train from Bhopal
