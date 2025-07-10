Mahakal Devotees Get Sawan Special Train from Bhopal

On the return journey from Ujjain to Bhopal (Train number- 09313), the train will depart daily at 9:00 PM. It will reach Tarana Road at 9:30 PM, Maksī at 9:45 PM, Berchha at 10:02 PM, Kalisindh at 10:15 PM, Akodia at 10:35 PM, Shujalpur at 10:48 PM, Kalapipal at 11:05 PM, Sehore (सीहोर) at 11:36 PM, Sant Hirdaram Nagar at 12:40 AM, and finally arrive at Bhopal railway station at 1:05 AM. The train will halt for two minutes at each station in both directions, allowing passengers sufficient time to board and alight.