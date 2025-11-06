Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Bihar Election 2025

Weather

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

News Bulletin

TTP-Linked Maulana Osama Arrested in Rajasthan; Planned to Flee to Afghanistan

Osama Umar originally hails from the village of Musnarai ka Bass in the Barmer district. He had been working as a Maulvi at Imam Noor Mohammad Moharram Chowk in Sanchore for a long time.

2 min read
Google source verification

Jaipur

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 06, 2025

Maulana arrested in Rajasthan

Maulana Osama (Image: Patrika)

Jaipur. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a major case linked to a terrorist network and arrested Maulana Osama Umar from Sanchore. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Preliminary investigation has revealed that Osama Umar was associated with Pakistan's notorious terrorist organisation 'Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan' (TTP). He had been in contact with the top commanders of this organisation for the past four years and was attempting to flee to Afghanistan via Dubai.

ATS IG Vikas Kumar has confirmed the Maulana's arrest. He stated that although no information about large-scale foreign funding has been found so far, his association with an organisation like the TTP is a matter of serious concern for national security.

Evidence found during interrogation

The case began when the ATS simultaneously raided four districts in Rajasthan last Friday. During this operation, five suspects, including two real brothers, were taken into custody. After four days of interrogation at the ATS headquarters in Jaipur, Maulana Osama Umar was formally arrested on Wednesday upon finding sufficient evidence against him. Preparations are underway to present him in court today, Thursday.

How the Maulana was connected to terrorists

Osama Umar originally hails from Musnarai ka Bass village in the Barmer district. He had been working as a Maulana at Imam Noor Mohammad Moharram Chowk in Sanchore for a long time. Investigations have revealed that he used to stay in contact with top leaders of the TTP through internet calling (VoIP) and was engaged in spreading extremist ideology among the youth.

Was trying to flee to Afghanistan

According to sources, Osama had planned to leave the country before his arrest. He was about to flee to Afghanistan via Dubai, but the ATS foiled his plan in time. Agencies claim that Osama was not only himself associated with the terrorist organisation but was also motivating other youths in this direction. His arrest is considered a major success for the security agencies.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

Published on:

06 Nov 2025 05:17 pm

English News / News Bulletin / TTP-Linked Maulana Osama Arrested in Rajasthan; Planned to Flee to Afghanistan

Big News

View All

News Bulletin

Trending

Asaram Granted Interim Bail for Six Months in Rape Case by Gujarat High Court on Health Grounds

Asaram News
Jaipur

Air India Flight Delayed by Five Hours Due to Technical Glitch, 163 Passengers Stranded

एयर इंडिया की फ्लाइट को टेकऑफ से पहले रोक दिया गया। प्रतिकात्मक फोटो (सोर्स: सोशल मीडिया)
News Bulletin

LPG Distributors Across India, Including MP, Begin Strike, Cylinder Deliveries Halted from Today

LPG Distributors Strike
Bhopal

Cancer Cases Surge in Gas Tragedy Affected Areas, Exceeding 4,000

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका
Bhopal

Road Accidents in Rajasthan: 790 Deaths and Over 1500 Accidents in Two Months

Rajasthan road accident
News Bulletin
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.