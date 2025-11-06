TTP-Linked Maulana Osama Arrested in Rajasthan; Planned to Flee to Afghanistan

Maulana Osama (Image: Patrika)
Jaipur. The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has busted a major case linked to a terrorist network and arrested Maulana Osama Umar from Sanchore. He has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Preliminary investigation has revealed that Osama Umar was associated with Pakistan's notorious terrorist organisation 'Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan' (TTP). He had been in contact with the top commanders of this organisation for the past four years and was attempting to flee to Afghanistan via Dubai.
ATS IG Vikas Kumar has confirmed the Maulana's arrest. He stated that although no information about large-scale foreign funding has been found so far, his association with an organisation like the TTP is a matter of serious concern for national security.
The case began when the ATS simultaneously raided four districts in Rajasthan last Friday. During this operation, five suspects, including two real brothers, were taken into custody. After four days of interrogation at the ATS headquarters in Jaipur, Maulana Osama Umar was formally arrested on Wednesday upon finding sufficient evidence against him. Preparations are underway to present him in court today, Thursday.
Osama Umar originally hails from Musnarai ka Bass village in the Barmer district. He had been working as a Maulana at Imam Noor Mohammad Moharram Chowk in Sanchore for a long time. Investigations have revealed that he used to stay in contact with top leaders of the TTP through internet calling (VoIP) and was engaged in spreading extremist ideology among the youth.
According to sources, Osama had planned to leave the country before his arrest. He was about to flee to Afghanistan via Dubai, but the ATS foiled his plan in time. Agencies claim that Osama was not only himself associated with the terrorist organisation but was also motivating other youths in this direction. His arrest is considered a major success for the security agencies.
