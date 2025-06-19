Modern Police Station, Green Zone, and Theme Park Planned for Noida Airport

Approved Projects Additionally, a recreational green zone will be developed in Sectors 22F and 23B under the Master Plan 2041. Proposed projects for these areas include a golf course, Yamuna Haat, Olympic Village, theme park, aviation museum, and gymkhana club.

Key Decisions on Development Projects These projects will be implemented under the PPP (Public-Private Partnership) model. New land use guidelines have been set for residential and public amenities in the Phase-2 areas of Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, and Agra under Master Plan Phase-2. Another significant decision involved the approval of the EMC 2.0 project in Sector-10 in collaboration with the Government of India. The authority will invest ₹341 crore in this project, while the central government will provide assistance of ₹144.48 crore. Under this, Havells India has been allotted 50 acres of land.

Land Allotment Approved for Two Fire Stations Furthermore, land allocation has been approved for two fire stations and other facilities. Two fire stations will be established in Sectors 18 and 32. The size of 21 plots previously allocated to Mother Dairy in Sectors 18 and 20 has been reduced from 200 square meters to 100 square meters to meet the needs of residential pockets.

The board also approved a proposal to operate 500 air-conditioned e-buses in the Noida, Greater Noida, and YEIDA regions under the GCC (Government-to-Government) mode. Among the significant proposals regarding lease deeds and land allocation, 10 per cent of the land acquisition cost will be recovered from the respective farmers before the lease deed for 7 per cent of the plots acquired under Sector-25.

Meanwhile, the process of land allocation to 82 members under the Apparel Park in Sector-29 is underway, with most having already received their lease deeds and possession certificates. The authority had recovered ₹551.55 crore through its previous One-Time Settlement (OTS) scheme. A new OTS scheme will be implemented from July 1st to August 31st for defaulting allottees, aiming to recover the outstanding amount of ₹4,948 crore.