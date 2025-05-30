Pre-monsoon Rain and Thunderstorms in Jabalpur as Monsoon Nears MP

On Thursday, people in Jabalpur experienced intense heat and humidity from morning. In the afternoon, a thunderstorm with winds reaching 30-40 km/h swept through the area. Light showers occurred in some places, resulting in pleasant weather. Due to the influence of cyclonic circulation and an active trough, thunderstorms with gusty winds and rain are predicted for Jabalpur and surrounding districts on Friday.

Monsoon Equation Meteorologists say a depression is forming in the Bay of Bengal. This will accelerate the monsoon (Monsoon 2025), potentially bringing it to the state in the first week of June itself. It is likely to advance through Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar over two to three days. If the system remains active, the monsoon could enter the state in the first week. It is expected that the monsoon will enter the state via the Jabalpur division by 10-12 June.