Pre-monsoon Rain and Thunderstorms in Jabalpur as Monsoon Nears MP

MP Weather: Meteorological experts predict the formation of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. This is expected to accelerate the monsoon, potentially bringing it to the state within the first week. The monsoon is likely to advance through Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar over the next two to three days.

JabalpurMay 30, 2025 / 09:28 am

Patrika Desk

MP Weather

MP Weather: Following the earlier-than-expected arrival of the monsoon in Kerala, it is anticipated that it may reach Madhya Pradesh in the second week of June. The monsoon (Monsoon 2025) has currently reached Chhattisgarh. If conditions remain favourable, the monsoon could enter the state within 10-12 days via Balaghat and Dindori districts in the Jabalpur division. Above-normal rainfall is expected in the state this year. Currently, pre-monsoon activities are active in Jabalpur and other districts of the division, leading to cloudy conditions, rain, and thunderstorms.
On Thursday, people in Jabalpur experienced intense heat and humidity from morning. In the afternoon, a thunderstorm with winds reaching 30-40 km/h swept through the area. Light showers occurred in some places, resulting in pleasant weather. Due to the influence of cyclonic circulation and an active trough, thunderstorms with gusty winds and rain are predicted for Jabalpur and surrounding districts on Friday.

Monsoon Equation

Meteorologists say a depression is forming in the Bay of Bengal. This will accelerate the monsoon (Monsoon 2025), potentially bringing it to the state in the first week of June itself. It is likely to advance through Odisha, Jharkhand, and Bihar over two to three days. If the system remains active, the monsoon could enter the state in the first week. It is expected that the monsoon will enter the state via the Jabalpur division by 10-12 June.

Temperature three degrees below normal

Cloudy conditions prevailed throughout Thursday. The maximum temperature recorded was 38.6°C in the afternoon due to strong winds, which was three degrees below normal. The minimum temperature at night was 24.5°C, also three degrees below normal.

