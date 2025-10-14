Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Women's World Cup 2025

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

home_icon

My News

video_icon

Shorts

epaper_icon

Epaper

Bhopal

MP: AIIMS Warns of Serious Signs of ‘Bleeding’ from the Eye, Urges Citizens to Seek Expert Help This Diwali

If there is pain or swelling, cover the eye with a bandage and contact an eye specialist immediately.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 14, 2025

फोटो सोर्स: पत्रिका

MP News (Image: Patrika)

MP News: Diwali is a festival of lights and happiness, but amidst this enthusiasm, neglecting eye safety can prove detrimental. The sparkle and smoke from firecrackers increase the risk of eye damage. In this regard, AIIMS has appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival safely and adopt measures for eye protection. Experts have stated that injuries due to dust, smoke, or sharp particles entering the eyes are common during Diwali. If an eye injury occurs, the first step is to gently rinse it with clean, cool water, but avoid rubbing the eye, as this can cause further damage.

If there is pain or swelling, cover the eye with a bandage and immediately consult an eye specialist. Doctors have warned that bleeding from the eye, blurred vision, or severe pain following an injury are serious signs that require immediate medical attention. Furthermore, they have advised against using home remedies and recommended wearing protective eyewear.

Here's what the experts say:

"Eyes are the most precious asset in our lives. Diwali is a festival of joy, but true happiness comes only when we celebrate it by staying healthy and safe." - Prof. Dr. Madhavanand Kar, In-charge Executive Director, AIIMS Bhopal

Take these precautions:

  • Always light firecrackers under adult supervision.
  • Set off fireworks only in open spaces, away from crowds.
  • Wear protective glasses to safeguard your eyes.

Share the news:

Join Arovia on WhatsApp

City News

Indore News

Bhopal News

Gwalior News

Jabalpur News

Ratlam News

Published on:

14 Oct 2025 12:37 pm

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP: AIIMS Warns of Serious Signs of ‘Bleeding’ from the Eye, Urges Citizens to Seek Expert Help This Diwali

Big News

View All

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh

Trending

MP Schools Scam: Rs 3.30 Crore Embezzled, Patrika Reveals Shocking Truth

mp news
Bhopal

Alert: Tiger Movement Detected, Forest Department Issues Warning

Tiger Movement in bhopal
Bhopal

DSP’s Brother-in-Law Beaten to Death by Police in Bhopal, Dies Before Reaching Hospital

Bhopal

Major Revelation: Toxic Cough Syrup Was Banned Two Years Ago, WHO Seeks Clarification

Cough Syrup Case
Bhopal

Monsoon Alert: Rain Expected for the Next 72 Hours, Meteorological Department Issues Warning

mp weather heavy rain
Bhopal
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Women's World Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.