MP: AIIMS Warns of Serious Signs of ‘Bleeding’ from the Eye, Urges Citizens to Seek Expert Help This Diwali

MP News: Diwali is a festival of lights and happiness, but amidst this enthusiasm, neglecting eye safety can prove detrimental. The sparkle and smoke from firecrackers increase the risk of eye damage. In this regard, AIIMS has appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival safely and adopt measures for eye protection. Experts have stated that injuries due to dust, smoke, or sharp particles entering the eyes are common during Diwali. If an eye injury occurs, the first step is to gently rinse it with clean, cool water, but avoid rubbing the eye, as this can cause further damage.
If there is pain or swelling, cover the eye with a bandage and immediately consult an eye specialist. Doctors have warned that bleeding from the eye, blurred vision, or severe pain following an injury are serious signs that require immediate medical attention. Furthermore, they have advised against using home remedies and recommended wearing protective eyewear.
Here's what the experts say:
"Eyes are the most precious asset in our lives. Diwali is a festival of joy, but true happiness comes only when we celebrate it by staying healthy and safe." - Prof. Dr. Madhavanand Kar, In-charge Executive Director, AIIMS Bhopal
Take these precautions:
