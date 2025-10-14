MP: AIIMS Warns of Serious Signs of ‘Bleeding’ from the Eye, Urges Citizens to Seek Expert Help This Diwali

MP News: Diwali is a festival of lights and happiness, but amidst this enthusiasm, neglecting eye safety can prove detrimental. The sparkle and smoke from firecrackers increase the risk of eye damage. In this regard, AIIMS has appealed to citizens to celebrate the festival safely and adopt measures for eye protection. Experts have stated that injuries due to dust, smoke, or sharp particles entering the eyes are common during Diwali. If an eye injury occurs, the first step is to gently rinse it with clean, cool water, but avoid rubbing the eye, as this can cause further damage.