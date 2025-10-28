MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces Single Entrance Exam for Government Jobs

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav said that employees and officers should receive promotions. Efforts have been made, and we are close to a resolution. It is the will of Lord Mahakal; there is a slight delay, but a solution will be found soon. Regarding dearness allowance, Mohan Yadav said that we are working on it. Arrears up to October have been paid in five equal installments. The benefit of the Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana has been extended to Anganwadi workers and helpers. The government is also in the process of filling 19,504 new posts for Anganwadi workers and helpers. A committee has been formed to provide UPS to employees appointed on or after January 1, 2005.