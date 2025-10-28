MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces Single Entrance Exam for Government Jobs

MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav (Image: Patrika)
MP News: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav attended a Diwali Milan ceremony organised by the State Employees' Union on Tuesday. Here, the Chief Minister announced that separate examinations are conducted for employment in the state, which take time, leading to delays in job recruitment. We have decided to conduct a single examination on the lines of UPSC.
CM Mohan Yadav stated that the task of filling over 20,000 vacant posts in police recruitment needs to be completed within three years. Additionally, an Employees' Commission will be formed under the chairmanship of a retired senior officer to address pay anomalies and changes in grade pay across various cadres.
CM Dr. Mohan Yadav said that employees and officers should receive promotions. Efforts have been made, and we are close to a resolution. It is the will of Lord Mahakal; there is a slight delay, but a solution will be found soon. Regarding dearness allowance, Mohan Yadav said that we are working on it. Arrears up to October have been paid in five equal installments. The benefit of the Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana has been extended to Anganwadi workers and helpers. The government is also in the process of filling 19,504 new posts for Anganwadi workers and helpers. A committee has been formed to provide UPS to employees appointed on or after January 1, 2005.
Furthermore, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the role of employees is paramount. The happiness on the faces of employees is our strength. It is the employees who implement government schemes at the ground level, and the government is committed to employee welfare. The State Employees' Union has effectively articulated the sentiments of the employees. Delays in service must be stopped, and the rights of the public must be considered. Our government has worked to provide the House Rent Allowance, which was pending for nine years.
