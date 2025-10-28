Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

MP CM Mohan Yadav Announces Single Entrance Exam for Government Jobs

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav has made a big announcement. He said that there will be a single exam for government jobs.

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 28, 2025

mp news

MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav (Image: Patrika)

MP News: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav attended a Diwali Milan ceremony organised by the State Employees' Union on Tuesday. Here, the Chief Minister announced that separate examinations are conducted for employment in the state, which take time, leading to delays in job recruitment. We have decided to conduct a single examination on the lines of UPSC.

20,000 Posts to be Filled in Three Years

CM Mohan Yadav stated that the task of filling over 20,000 vacant posts in police recruitment needs to be completed within three years. Additionally, an Employees' Commission will be formed under the chairmanship of a retired senior officer to address pay anomalies and changes in grade pay across various cadres.

Employees and Officers Should Get Promotion

CM Dr. Mohan Yadav said that employees and officers should receive promotions. Efforts have been made, and we are close to a resolution. It is the will of Lord Mahakal; there is a slight delay, but a solution will be found soon. Regarding dearness allowance, Mohan Yadav said that we are working on it. Arrears up to October have been paid in five equal installments. The benefit of the Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana has been extended to Anganwadi workers and helpers. The government is also in the process of filling 19,504 new posts for Anganwadi workers and helpers. A committee has been formed to provide UPS to employees appointed on or after January 1, 2005.

Our Government Provided House Rent Allowance

Furthermore, CM Dr. Mohan Yadav said that the role of employees is paramount. The happiness on the faces of employees is our strength. It is the employees who implement government schemes at the ground level, and the government is committed to employee welfare. The State Employees' Union has effectively articulated the sentiments of the employees. Delays in service must be stopped, and the rights of the public must be considered. Our government has worked to provide the House Rent Allowance, which was pending for nine years.

