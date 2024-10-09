CM Mohan Yadav to give Rs 57.42 crore gift to Gwalior-Chambal

scriptCM Mohan Yadav to give Rs 57.42 crore gift to Gwalior-Chambal | Latest News | Patrika News
MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will be on a tour of Gwalior-Chambal on Wednesday, October 9. Here is the minute-to-minute schedule of the CM’s tour…

Oct 09, 2024

MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will be on a tour of Gwalior-Chambal on Wednesday, October 9. During this time, BJP’s state president Vishnudutt Sharma will also be present. CM Mohan Yadav will participate in programs in Sheopur, Morena, and Gwalior. During this time, he will also inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for development works in the region.

Inauguration and foundation stone

MP CM Dr. Mohan Yadav will preside over a joint forest management committee awareness conference at the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises in Veerpur, Sheopur, in which he will inaugurate development works worth Rs 18.94 crore and lay the foundation stone for development works worth Rs 38.48 crore. School bags will also be distributed to the children of forest committee members.

This will be the minute-to-minute program

  • The CM and BJP state president will arrive at Gwalior Airport by plane in the morning.
  • At 12:30 pm, they will participate in the joint forest management committee conference in Veerpur, Sheopur.
  • At 2:40 pm, they will pay homage to Late Amar Singh Dandotiya in Surjanpur village, Morena.
  • In Surjanpur, they will inaugurate the Primary Health Center and lay the foundation stone for the Rajya Shiksha Kendra.
  • At 4:35 pm, they will inaugurate the Multi-Specialty Hospital in Gwalior.
  • After that, they will leave for Bhopal from the airport.
It is worth noting that in the programs to be held in Gwalior-Chambal, Assembly Speaker Narendra Singh Tomar, Forest and Environment Minister Ramanivasa Rao, New and Renewable Energy Minister and In-Charge Minister Rakesh Shukla, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Aidal Singh Kansana, Morena-Shyopur MP Shivmangal Singh Tomar, and Vice President of Sahariya Agency and Minister of State Sitararam Adiwasi will also be present.

