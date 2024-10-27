MP government to provide subsidy on bus fares, discounts on 52-seater big buses to mini buses

scriptMP government to provide subsidy on bus fares, discounts on 52-seater big buses to mini buses | Latest News | Patrika News
BhopalOct 27, 2024 / 05:36 pm

Madhya Pradesh bus passengers have good news. The state government is going to provide a big facility to them. Not only will bus passengers get new luxury buses, but they will also get a special discount on fares. To control the arbitrary practices of private bus operators, the state government is planning to revamp the public transport system in the state. For this, three departments of the state are preparing a plan together.
The old MP Roadways, i.e., the Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation, is being revived. It will start with new electric buses. The special thing is that the state government will also provide a subsidy on the fares of these buses.
On the instructions of CM Dr. Mohan Yadav, a plan is being made to purchase 300 new electric buses in the state. These will include 52-seater big buses, 32-seater buses, and 18-seater mini buses. The operation of these new electric buses will be handed over to a company by the government. The fare of these buses will be kept low. The state government will provide a subsidy on the fare of passengers. The subsidy amount will be given to the company.
Earlier, the Madhya Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation used to operate buses in the state. A similar public transport system is being revived. A detailed project report (DPR) is being prepared for this. The Transport Department, Urban Administration Development and Housing Department are working together to prepare a plan for the public transport system.

