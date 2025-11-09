Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Bhopal

MP: High-Tech Cancer Treatment Centre to Offer Comprehensive Care

Now all services like chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, mental health counselling, and stem cell treatment will be available at one place.

less than 1 minute read
Google source verification

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Nov 09, 2025



Cancer (Image: Patrika)

MP News: In view of the continuously increasing number of cancer patients in Madhya Pradesh, AIIMS Bhopal is now preparing to establish the state's first dedicated cancer treatment centre. This centre will be operational by 2026, offering all services from diagnosis to treatment under one roof.

This modern unit will be equipped with high-tech facilities such as Gamma Knife and PET-CT scan, which are currently available only in select metropolitan cities. Currently, cancer patients at AIIMS Bhopal have to visit three different departments for diagnosis, surgery, and radiation. This leads to long waiting times for patients. Appointments for CT scans and MRIs are often scheduled six months to a year later.

This Problem Will Be Resolved in the New Unit

All services, including chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, mental health counselling, and stem cell treatment, will be available in one place. Every patient visiting the hospital will undergo an initial screening. Doctors will examine whether the patient has cancer or not. Patients will be categorised based on the severity of the disease. Critical patients will be treated on a priority basis. Suspected cases will undergo special investigations to ensure timely diagnosis of cancer.

Gamma Knife and PET-CT Scan Will Elevate Standards

PET-CT scan is a nuclear imaging technique that reveals changes at the cellular level in the body. It helps in determining the location and spread of a tumour, as well as the effectiveness of treatment. Gamma Knife is a non-invasive radiosurgery that uses 200 beams focused on the tumour to deactivate it.

This cancer block will change the direction of cancer treatment in the state. Every cancer patient requires comprehensive treatment. In this unit, surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation will all be possible under one roof. - Prof. Dr. Madhavanand Kar, In-charge Executive Director, AIIMS

Published on:

09 Nov 2025 10:46 am

English News / Madhya Pradesh / Bhopal / MP: High-Tech Cancer Treatment Centre to Offer Comprehensive Care

Bhopal

Madhya Pradesh





Patrika Site Logo

