NCRB Director’s post to be held by Special DG Alok Ranjan, ADG Yogi Mungal gets promotion

Alok Ranjan’s appointment raises expectations The NCRB collects and publishes crime data across the country. With the recent implementation of three new laws, this institution has a crucial role to play. Alok Ranjan’s appointment has raised hopes that he will utilize his experience to improve the functioning of the NCRB and make the data collection process more effective.

Yogesh Mungal to become the new Special DGP With Alok Ranjan’s appointment, ADG Technical Services Yogesh Mungal will be promoted to the post of Special DGP. Yogesh Mungal is known for his contributions to the field of technical services. This change is expected to bring new energy and direction to the police department, enabling more effective crime prevention and data management.