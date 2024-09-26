scriptNCRB Director’s post to be held by Special DG Alok Ranjan, ADG Yogi Mungal gets promotion | Latest News | Patrika News
NCRB Director’s post to be held by Special DG Alok Ranjan, ADG Yogi Mungal gets promotion

MP News: Alok Ranjan, a 1991 batch officer and Special DG of Madhya Pradesh, will take over as the new director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). He will hold this responsibility till his retirement on June 30, 2026.

NCRB New Director
MP’s Special DG (Administration) and senior IPS officer Alok Ranjan has been appointed as the director of the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB). He is a 1991 batch officer from the Madhya Pradesh cadre. He has been given the responsibility till his retirement on June 30, 2026. It is worth mentioning that Alok will replace his batchmate Vivek Gogia.

Alok Ranjan’s appointment raises expectations

The NCRB collects and publishes crime data across the country. With the recent implementation of three new laws, this institution has a crucial role to play. Alok Ranjan’s appointment has raised hopes that he will utilize his experience to improve the functioning of the NCRB and make the data collection process more effective.

Yogesh Mungal to become the new Special DGP

With Alok Ranjan’s appointment, ADG Technical Services Yogesh Mungal will be promoted to the post of Special DGP. Yogesh Mungal is known for his contributions to the field of technical services. This change is expected to bring new energy and direction to the police department, enabling more effective crime prevention and data management.

