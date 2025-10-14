MP News: Work to Begin on Nuclear Power Plant in Mandla’s Chutka as Land Acquisition Approved

Nuclear power plant set up to generate electricity in MP (Image: Social Media)
Along with promoting renewable energy in Madhya Pradesh, steps are now being taken towards establishing nuclear power plants. Following the Centre's decision to open the establishment of India's Small Reactors to the private sector, several major companies associated with the energy sector are exploring land in Madhya Pradesh. Some companies have already begun surveying potential sites, as ample Greenfield land is available. Additionally, efforts are underway to expedite the resolution of hurdles for the already ongoing Chutka Nuclear Project in Mandla district.
Initially, permission is being granted to Indian private companies that wish to establish small nuclear reactors to generate electricity for their own consumption. However, the construction, monitoring, and operation will be carried out with the technical assistance of the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Limited (NPCIL).
For this purpose, NPCIL invited proposals from private companies in January. Following this, companies such as Tata Power, Reliance Industries, and Adani Energy have shown interest. Private companies have suggested 16 locations across six states, with two of these locations being in Madhya Pradesh. Land has been surveyed in Singrauli, Rajgarh, and Shivpuri districts.
The government has constituted a high-level committee to facilitate the establishment of nuclear projects. Headed by ACS Neeraj Mandloi of the Energy Department, the committee includes ACS or PS from the Water Resources, Environment, Revenue, and Forest Departments as members. Collectors of the concerned districts are also members, along with officials from NTPC and NPCIL.
In Chutka, Mandla, Madhya Pradesh (MP News), the Government of India granted in-principle approval for a nuclear energy project in 2009. Two units of 700 MW are proposed here. Land acquisition, environmental clearance, forest land acquisition approval, and water allocation approvals have been obtained. The construction of a colony for rehabilitation and resettlement is also nearly complete. However, local residents are opposing the project. The Collector and the state government are making efforts to resolve these issues and to persuade the local population. Concerned officials have indicated that work will progress rapidly.
According to officials from the Department of Energy, the central government is currently amending the Atomic Energy Act and the Civil Liability Act to enable private investment. Only after these amendments will the work of private investors be able to move forward. Finding land for nuclear reactors is challenging, which is why proposals were invited in advance.
Officials stated that for constructing nuclear reactors, a Greenfield area is required that is not seismically sensitive, has adequate water availability, and is located away from populated areas. Madhya Pradesh has a significant amount of land available in its remote regions, which is why private companies are exploring these areas. The government is also providing facilities here.
NTPC is undertaking the commencement of Nuclear Energy Projects in Neemuch, Dewas, Seoni, and Shivpuri districts. Some locations have been identified in these districts. The projects in these four locations propose up to 6 units, including two units of 1200 MW each. Approximately 2000 acres of land will be required for these projects.
