MP News: Work to Begin on Nuclear Power Plant in Mandla’s Chutka as Land Acquisition Approved

Along with promoting renewable energy in Madhya Pradesh, steps are now being taken towards establishing nuclear power plants. Following the Centre's decision to open the establishment of India's Small Reactors to the private sector, several major companies associated with the energy sector are exploring land in Madhya Pradesh. Some companies have already begun surveying potential sites, as ample Greenfield land is available. Additionally, efforts are underway to expedite the resolution of hurdles for the already ongoing Chutka Nuclear Project in Mandla district.