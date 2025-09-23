MP: A Village Where Ravana Replaces Goddess Durga during Navratri

We are talking about Jamunia village in the district, where a unique sight is witnessed during Navratri. Instead of Goddess Durga, special prayers are offered to Ravana during this auspicious festival. The tribal community here sets up a pandal for Ravana. After this, the idol is installed and worshipped for the entire nine days. According to the beliefs of the tribal community, Lord Shiva has always been the deity of the tribal society, and Ravana was his ardent devotee. Therefore, every year, a pandal is erected for Ravana and he is worshipped.