MP: A Village Where Ravana Replaces Goddess Durga during Navratri

Shardiya Navratri 2025: Navratri holds special significance in Hinduism. According to religious beliefs, during these nine days, Goddess Durga descends from heaven to earth. Therefore, the nine days of Navratri are dedicated to the worship of nine different forms of the Goddess. This festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. However, we are telling you about a village in Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, where, instead of Durga, a pandal is erected for Ravana, and a special idol is installed and worshipped for all nine days of Navratri.
We are talking about Jamunia village in the district, where a unique sight is witnessed during Navratri. Instead of Goddess Durga, special prayers are offered to Ravana during this auspicious festival. The tribal community here sets up a pandal for Ravana. After this, the idol is installed and worshipped for the entire nine days. According to the beliefs of the tribal community, Lord Shiva has always been the deity of the tribal society, and Ravana was his ardent devotee. Therefore, every year, a pandal is erected for Ravana and he is worshipped.
The tribals say that they do not worship the Ravana of the Ramayana, but rather their ancestor. They also believe that, as a devotee of Lord Shiva, Ravana is also worthy of their reverence. They stated that they respect all religions. After the worship of Goddess Durga in her pandal, they worship Ravana as their ancestor. They explained that their ancestors have been worshipping Ravana for years, and they are continuing this tradition.
Furthermore, the tribal community here does not perform Ravana Dahan on Dussehra; instead, they strongly oppose it. They have even appealed to the government to ban Ravana Dahan, stating that it hurts their religious sentiments. They install and worship the idol of Ravana.