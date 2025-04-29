scriptMP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued | MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

MP Weather: A warning has been issued for rain and thunderstorms in Jabalpur and other districts of the division on Tuesday. According to the Meteorological Department, this spell of rain and thunderstorms will continue for the next 3-4 days.

JabalpurApr 29, 2025 / 08:55 am

मनोज कुमार रोहिल्ला

Heavy rain and storm alert in MP

Heavy rain and storm alert in MP

MP Weather: A significant change in weather is being observed. Due to the influence of three weather systems formed in different locations, the inflow of moisture from the Arabian Sea has begun. On Monday, light showers occurred in some parts of Jabalpur, leading to a drop in temperature. A warning has been issued for rain and thunderstorms in Jabalpur and other districts of the division on Tuesday. According to the Meteorological Department, this spell of rain and thunderstorms will continue for the next 3-4 days.
On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees below normal. The minimum night temperature also decreased due to Sunday’s rainfall. It was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, 5 degrees below normal.

Multiple Systems Formed

According to the Meteorological Department, currently, a western disturbance, a trough near Vidarbha, and a cyclonic circulation in the upper atmosphere over southwest Rajasthan and its vicinity are present. A north-south trough extends from Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu. Due to the influence of weather systems formed in different locations, moisture is coming from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Due to this, the weather (Rain Alert) may remain the same for 3 to 4 days.

Heavy Rainfall in Energy Capital, Hail in Several Areas

The weather in the energy capital remained changeable on Monday, the second day. The sky remained cloudy, and a spell of rain began in the late evening, accompanied by hail. This caused the temperature to plummet, with the maximum reaching 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum 23 degrees Celsius. The effect of the squall and rain (Rain Alert) of the past two days persists, resulting in a drop in temperature. The rain has made the weather pleasant. Throughout Monday, there was a mix of sunshine and shade, and as evening approached, heavy showers and hail began to fall in the district headquarters and rural areas. According to the Meteorological Department, similar weather is expected in the city for the next few days.
Hailstorms were most prevalent in Naugai, Kachni, Bilounji, Majan Mod, and Naugarh. The streets of the city were covered in a white sheet of hail. Vegetable vendors in the open market scrambled to safety. The hailstorm lasted for about two minutes, while the rain continued for about 20 minutes. However, agricultural work is mostly complete for this season.

News / News Bulletin / MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

National News

Pakistan Cyber Attack on Rajasthan Government Websites

in 3 hours

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

News Bulletin

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

in 3 hours

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

World

Pakistan Army on High Alert; Defence Minister Claims Imminent Indian Attack

in 3 hours

Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

Cricket News

Suryavanshi's 35-ball century powers Rajasthan Royals' record chase

in 3 hours

Latest News Bulletin

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

News Bulletin

MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

in 3 hours

MP on 48-Hour Alert: Cyclonic Circulation to Bring Squalls and Rain to 21 Districts

Indore

MP on 48-Hour Alert: Cyclonic Circulation to Bring Squalls and Rain to 21 Districts

15 hours ago

MP: Ration Card Holders; Complete e-KYC by April 30th to Avoid Name Removal

News Bulletin

MP: Ration Card Holders; Complete e-KYC by April 30th to Avoid Name Removal

18 hours ago

Massive Gold Reserve Discovered in Madhya Pradesh

News Bulletin

Massive Gold Reserve Discovered in Madhya Pradesh

3 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.