MP Weather Update: Heavy Wind, Rain, and Hailstorm Alert Issued

On Monday, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.6 degrees Celsius, which was 2 degrees below normal. The minimum night temperature also decreased due to Sunday’s rainfall. It was recorded at 20.2 degrees Celsius on Monday, 5 degrees below normal.

Multiple Systems Formed According to the Meteorological Department, currently, a western disturbance, a trough near Vidarbha, and a cyclonic circulation in the upper atmosphere over southwest Rajasthan and its vicinity are present. A north-south trough extends from Vidarbha to Tamil Nadu. Due to the influence of weather systems formed in different locations, moisture is coming from the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea. Due to this, the weather (Rain Alert) may remain the same for 3 to 4 days.

Heavy Rainfall in Energy Capital, Hail in Several Areas The weather in the energy capital remained changeable on Monday, the second day. The sky remained cloudy, and a spell of rain began in the late evening, accompanied by hail. This caused the temperature to plummet, with the maximum reaching 33 degrees Celsius and the minimum 23 degrees Celsius. The effect of the squall and rain (Rain Alert) of the past two days persists, resulting in a drop in temperature. The rain has made the weather pleasant. Throughout Monday, there was a mix of sunshine and shade, and as evening approached, heavy showers and hail began to fall in the district headquarters and rural areas. According to the Meteorological Department, similar weather is expected in the city for the next few days.

Hailstorms were most prevalent in Naugai, Kachni, Bilounji, Majan Mod, and Naugarh. The streets of the city were covered in a white sheet of hail. Vegetable vendors in the open market scrambled to safety. The hailstorm lasted for about two minutes, while the rain continued for about 20 minutes. However, agricultural work is mostly complete for this season.