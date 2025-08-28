MPPSC Exam Delayed Until 2026, Aspirants Frustrated by Recruitment Delays

The State Service Examination is considered the most prestigious exam of the commission. Its advertisement came in early 2025, and the preliminary exam has been held, but a dispute over the preliminary merit list has reached the court. The High Court has stayed the mains exam. Now, after the completion of the legal process, the revised result of the preliminary exam will be released, followed by the mains and then the interviews. Due to this, the process of this recruitment is also likely to stretch until 2026. (State Service Examination 2025)