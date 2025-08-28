MPPSC Exam Delayed Until 2026, Aspirants Frustrated by Recruitment Delays

MPPSC exam update: The recruitment calendar of the Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has been repeatedly delayed. Several exams have been held, but interviews for them have not taken place, while many recruitments are stuck due to legal disputes or administrative reasons. Although the Commission continues to conduct exams and interviews, the backlog of pending recruitments has grown so much that candidates may now have to wait until 2026. Candidates say the delays have left their careers hanging in the balance.
This recruitment was announced in November 2022 for 1669 posts. The exam was held in 2023, and the results were declared in early 2024. However, the interview process for four subjects is still incomplete. This involves more than 450 posts. The commission says that the interviews for these remaining subjects will be conducted first. This clearly indicates that the entire recruitment process will stretch for about 4 years.
In 2024, the commission advertised for the recruitment (Assistant Professor Recruitment 2024) of Assistant Professors for a total of 1928 posts in 23 subjects. The exam results have also been released, but the interview process has not yet started. The commission has clarified that work on the 2024 recruitment will only begin after the 2022 recruitment is completed. This means that the interviews for this recruitment are likely to begin at the end of 2025 or in 2026.
Candidates are most distressed by the constantly dragging process. They say they are unable to plan further studies or alternative careers. The overlap of several exams at the same time and legal hurdles are lengthening this wait. Many candidates say that now more time is spent waiting for results and interviews than on preparation. (mp news)
Stuck: The exam was conducted again in December 2025 because the previous exam had to be cancelled due to irregularities. This recruitment will also reach the interview stage next year, i.e., in 2026. Candidates say that repeated postponements and delays have left their careers hanging in the balance. (Food Safety Officer Recruitment Exam 2025)
The State Service Examination is considered the most prestigious exam of the commission. Its advertisement came in early 2025, and the preliminary exam has been held, but a dispute over the preliminary merit list has reached the court. The High Court has stayed the mains exam. Now, after the completion of the legal process, the revised result of the preliminary exam will be released, followed by the mains and then the interviews. Due to this, the process of this recruitment is also likely to stretch until 2026. (State Service Examination 2025)
Besides these, several other recruitment exams are pending. The recruitment exams for Mining Officer, Dental Surgeon, Librarian, Sports Officer, Assistant Manager, and Transport Sub-Inspector have been completed or are in progress, but their interviews also seem likely only in the next year, i.e., 2026. MPPSC officials say they understand the pressure and are completing the pending processes one by one.