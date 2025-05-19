MP's Mystery Spinner Bags IPL 2025 Spot with Major Franchise

Career So Far Last year, in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he took 8 wickets at an economy rate of 6.30 in 8 T20 matches. Additionally, last year while playing for Rewa Jaguars in the MPL, he achieved the feat of taking a maximum of 10 wickets in a single match, including a 5-wicket haul. Now, big opportunities await him in KKR.

This is a significant opportunity for Shivam Shukla, who has delivered astonishing performances in very few matches in his career, to make a mark at the international level. Interestingly, Sunrisers Hyderabad had him as a net bowler this season, but now he can showcase his magical spin to the world.

Born in Panna, honed his skills in Indore Shivam was born in Panna on 11 December 1995. He initially played school and college-level cricket before arriving in Indore, where he got the opportunity to play with the club of MP Ranji team captain Shubham Sharma. Here, Shivam gained recognition as a mystery spinner. Before this, Shivam had given trials in Bhopal, Sagar, and Ujjain, but was not selected.

KKR Eliminated However, KKR has already been eliminated from the IPL. The match scheduled for Saturday was cancelled due to rain. As a result, ASCB reached the top with 17 points, and KKR is in sixth place with 12 points. KKR is the fourth team to be eliminated from the IPL.

Union Minister’s Reaction Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said that promising MP spinner Shivam Shukla has been included in the KKR team for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season. This is a moment of pride for all of us. In 2024, Shivam performed exceptionally well in the MPL League T20 by taking the most wickets. The echo of MP’s young talents is being heard across the country.

Cricketer Jatin Saxena said that this is another good piece of news for cricket in the state, and another star has joined the IPL. However, KKR already has bowlers like Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy. Therefore, it will be challenging for Shivam to secure a place. But Shivam possesses the ability to control the ball at his fingertips, enabling him to outsmart even the biggest stars.