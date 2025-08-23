NEET PG 2025 Results: Students to challenge results in court

NEET PG Result 2025: The NEET PG 2025 results have once again sparked controversy. Students allege that marks for questions kept for review by the examination board have not been included in the final results. This has led to a reduction in scores for many students, impacting their rank in the merit list. Over 3,000 candidates from the Indore division of Madhya Pradesh have expressed their discontent over this issue.
Examinees allege that the examination board not only failed to add marks for review questions but also did not make answer sheets and question papers available for review. Students claim that the court's directives guaranteeing transparency were not followed.
It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had already permitted the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct the examination. The court instructed the NBE to allow students to choose new examination centres and to conduct the examination process with complete transparency. However, students claim that the NBE failed to comply with these directives.
The NEET PG exam is conducted for MD, MS, and PG diploma courses. Only after passing this exam can medical graduates pursue further studies. The examination was already delayed, and now the controversy surrounding the results has further increased student anxiety. Angered by the non-inclusion of marks for review questions and the non-availability of answer sheets, students are now preparing to approach the court. They believe that a fair result is unlikely without judicial intervention.