Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Latest News

State news

Weather

TAFE MF Logo

Bihar Election 2025

Kulish 100th

Patrika Special

National

Entertainment

Astro

Health

Sports

Religion

Politics

International

OTT

Education

Opinion

Automobile

Tech

Gadgets

Lifestyle

Beauty

Women

Business

Crime

Jobs

My News

My News

Shorts

Shorts

Epaper

Epaper

News Bulletin

NEET PG 2025 Results: Students to challenge results in court

The NEET PG 2025 results have been embroiled in controversy. Students allege that marks for reviewed questions were not added, impacting their final scores.

Indore

Patrika Desk

Aug 23, 2025

neet pg result 2025 controversy indore students supreme court mp news
neet pg result 2025 controversy indore students supreme court (फोटो- विकिपीडिया)

NEET PG Result 2025: The NEET PG 2025 results have once again sparked controversy. Students allege that marks for questions kept for review by the examination board have not been included in the final results. This has led to a reduction in scores for many students, impacting their rank in the merit list. Over 3,000 candidates from the Indore division of Madhya Pradesh have expressed their discontent over this issue.

Questions Raised on Transparency

Examinees allege that the examination board not only failed to add marks for review questions but also did not make answer sheets and question papers available for review. Students claim that the court's directives guaranteeing transparency were not followed.

Matter Reaches Supreme Court

It is noteworthy that the Supreme Court had already permitted the National Board of Examinations (NBE) to conduct the examination. The court instructed the NBE to allow students to choose new examination centres and to conduct the examination process with complete transparency. However, students claim that the NBE failed to comply with these directives.

Students to Seek Court's Intervention

The NEET PG exam is conducted for MD, MS, and PG diploma courses. Only after passing this exam can medical graduates pursue further studies. The examination was already delayed, and now the controversy surrounding the results has further increased student anxiety. Angered by the non-inclusion of marks for review questions and the non-availability of answer sheets, students are now preparing to approach the court. They believe that a fair result is unlikely without judicial intervention.

Share the news:

Published on:

23 Aug 2025 10:42 am

English News / News Bulletin / NEET PG 2025 Results: Students to challenge results in court
Play Store

DOWNLOAD ON

Play Store

App Store

DOWNLOAD ON

App Store

TwitterFacebookInstagramTelegramYoutube
Patrika Site Logo

Trending Topics

Bihar Elections 2025

PM Modi

Asia Cup 2025

Top Categories

National

Bollywood

Health

Rajasthan

Madhya Pradesh

Legal

Privacy Policy

Statutory provisions on reporting (sexual offenses)

This website follows the DNPA’s code of conduct

Code of Conduct

About Us

Grievance Policy

RSS

Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.