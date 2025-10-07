Over 9 Lakh Applicants for 7,500 Police Constable Posts in MP, Including MBA and MTech Graduates

MP Police Bharti 2025: Over nine lakh applications have been received so far for the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable recruitment (MP Police Bharti 2025). MBA, M.Tech, and PhD holders will also appear for the examination for 7,500 posts, even though the educational qualification for this post is only high school. Some youths have stated that they wish to become constables out of a passion for the khaki uniform. Professional degree holders are also among those who think this way.