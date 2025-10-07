Patrika LogoSwitch to Hindi

Over 9 Lakh Applicants for 7,500 Police Constable Posts in MP, Including MBA and MTech Graduates

MP Police Bharti 2025: Over nine lakh applications have been received so far for the MP Police Constable recruitment. Those with MBA, M.Tech, and PhD degrees will also appear for the examination for 7500 posts, even though the educational qualification for this post is only High School.

less than 1 minute read

Bhopal

image

Patrika Desk

Oct 07, 2025

MP Police constable Bharti 2025

MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025 (Photo Source: Patrika)

MP Police Bharti 2025: Over nine lakh applications have been received so far for the Madhya Pradesh Police Constable recruitment (MP Police Bharti 2025). MBA, M.Tech, and PhD holders will also appear for the examination for 7,500 posts, even though the educational qualification for this post is only high school. Some youths have stated that they wish to become constables out of a passion for the khaki uniform. Professional degree holders are also among those who think this way.

Exam Centres

This examination (MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025) will be conducted online. Centres will be set up in 11 districts of the state, including Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Rewa, Ratlam, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain. Professional degree holders are among those who wish to join the police force.

When Will the Exam Begin?

Candidates can make corrections to their applications until October 8. The examination will commence on October 30. However, with the extension of the application deadline, the examination is likely to be held in November.

ESB to Conduct Recruitment Exam

The Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (ESB) has invited applications for the MP Police Constable Recruitment-2025 examination. The deadline for submitting applications has been extended to October 6. Previously, the last date was September 29. By then, approximately nine lakh applications had been received, clearly indicating the inclination towards government jobs.

Possibility of 10 Lakh Applications

Experts associated with coaching institutes claim that approximately 10 lakh applications are expected by October 6. Youth from rural and remote districts have also applied in large numbers. The extension of the application deadline is expected to bring in about one lakh more applications.

Published on:

07 Oct 2025 09:51 am

English News / News Bulletin / Over 9 Lakh Applicants for 7,500 Police Constable Posts in MP, Including MBA and MTech Graduates

