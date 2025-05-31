PM Modi to unveil development projects worth crores in Madhya Pradesh today

Three Union Ministers Also in the State The Prime Minister will transfer the first installment for the construction of 1,271 Atal Gram Seva Sadan buildings, which will be built at a cost of ₹483 crore. A ground-breaking ceremony will be held in Ujjain for a 21 km long ghat and barrage along the Shipra river, costing ₹860 crore.

During this time, three central ministers will also be present in the state. Union Civil Aviation Minister K.R. Naidu will be in Datia, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Muralidhar Mohol will be in Satna, and Minister of State for Urban Development Tokhan Sahu will be in Indore. The first flight from Satna and Datia airports will be piloted by a woman pilot.

In Ujjain, Water Resources Minister Tulsi Silawat and the in-charge minister Gautam Tetwal will be present. Those on Stage with Modi Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, Deputy Chief Ministers Jagdish Devda and Rajendra Shukla, Cabinet Ministers Prahlad Patel, Nirmala Bhuria, Sampattia Uikey, State Ministers Krishna Gaur, Dharmendra Singh Lodhi, Pratima Bagri, Radha Singh, Mayor Malti Rai, MP Alok Sharma, and State BJP President VD Sharma will be present on stage with PM Modi.

Roadshow First, Then Interaction with Women The Prime Minister will arrive at Jamboree Maidan at 11:25 AM. From there, he will conduct a 300-meter U-shaped roadshow in an open jeep to the stage. During this time, he will greet the women. Afterwards, he will observe the development exhibition and interact with the women. Then he will proceed to the stage where four women will welcome him. Chief Secretary Anurag Jain will also be present.

CM to Gift Modi a Sindur Plant As a symbol of the success of Operation Sindur, Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav will present PM Modi with a Sindur plant on stage during the welcome. This plant has been specially sourced from Mandla.

Modi will release his third coin in the state. This will be the first release of a ₹300 coin. Minted at the Kolkata Mint, the coin will weigh 35 grams and will be 50% silver. Previously, Modi released a ₹500 coin in 2023 on the 500th birth anniversary of Rani Durgavati and a ₹100 coin in 2020 on the birth centenary of Vijaya Raje Scindia.

Kasyap to Receive Ahilya Award Dr. Jaymati Kasyap of Chhattisgarh, who has brought Bastar’s folk art to the world, will receive the National Devi Ahilya Bai Award from the PM. She is a supervisor in Women and Child Development.

Sindur Theme, Honouring the Armed Forces ● This is the first such mega-conference dedicated to Lokmata Devi Ahilya Bai Holkar. ● The success of Operation Sindur is also highlighted. Photos honouring the armed forces are displayed.

● The vehicle PM Modi will use for the roadshow is also painted in Sindur colour. ● Thousands of women participating in the mega-conference will also wear Sindur-coloured sarees. Minute-to-Minute Programme ● 11:00 AM: Arrival at Raja Bhoj Airport by plane.

● 11:25 AM: Arrival at Jamboree Maidan helipad by helicopter.

● 11:30 AM: PM at the mega-conference.

● 12:35 PM: After addressing the mega-conference, departure from Jamboree helipad.

● 1:05 PM: PM Modi departs from Madhya Pradesh.

● First CM, then Modi’s address

● The CM will address first, followed by the Governor. Finally, the PM will address.