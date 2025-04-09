scriptPrayagraj Tragedy: Truck Kills Father and Three Children Sleeping Outside Hut | Latest News | Patrika News
Prayagraj Tragedy: Truck Kills Father and Three Children Sleeping Outside Hut

A speeding truck laden with sand mowed down a family sleeping outside their hut on Wednesday.

PrayagrajApr 09, 2025 / 03:24 pm

Patrika Desk

In Prayagraj, a tragic incident occurred in the early hours of Wednesday in the Naini police station area. A truck, heading towards an under-construction railway powerhouse, ran over a family, resulting in the death of three children and their father. News of this heartbreaking event quickly spread, attracting hundreds of onlookers. Police were informed and arrived at the scene, taking possession of the bodies and sending them for post-mortem examinations. The truck has been impounded, and legal action is underway.

Truck crushes family sleeping outside hut, four dead

Near the Yamuna bridge in Naini, a railway power house is under construction. Chhotelal’s family, who worked at this power house, were sleeping outside their hut in the early hours of Wednesday. A truck passed by, running over the family members. According to sources, a new railway power house is being built near the Naini Leprosy Chowk. News of the accident arrived on Wednesday morning. Chhotelal and his three children died in the accident. All were residents of Kapari village in the Shankargarh police station area. Naini police station in-charge Vaibhav Singh stated that the driver was reversing the truck at the time of the incident. The police have seized the truck. The driver has absconded since the incident.

