Prayagraj Tragedy: Truck Kills Father and Three Children Sleeping Outside Hut

Truck crushes family sleeping outside hut, four dead Near the Yamuna bridge in Naini, a railway power house is under construction. Chhotelal’s family, who worked at this power house, were sleeping outside their hut in the early hours of Wednesday. A truck passed by, running over the family members. According to sources, a new railway power house is being built near the Naini Leprosy Chowk. News of the accident arrived on Wednesday morning. Chhotelal and his three children died in the accident. All were residents of Kapari village in the Shankargarh police station area. Naini police station in-charge Vaibhav Singh stated that the driver was reversing the truck at the time of the incident. The police have seized the truck. The driver has absconded since the incident.