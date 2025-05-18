Prerna Bhardwaj Re-elected Mayor of Buckingham Shire Council

Bhardwaj has a strong connection to Madhya Pradesh. Three months ago, in February, she visited the state, travelling to several locations and participating in the Global Investors Summit. She also met with Indore’s Mayor, Pushyamitra Bhargav. Bhardwaj described Indore as exceptionally clean, well-organised, and environmentally conscious, even suggesting the adoption of some of Indore’s policies in Buckinghamshire.

Following her re-election, Bhardwaj revealed the secret to her success. She explained that she had conducted special prayers and rituals at the Baba Mahakal temple in Ujjain and the Maa Bagalamukhi temple in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh. She attributed her achievement to the blessings of Maa Bagalamukhi and Baba Mahakal. Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s congratulatory tweet specifically mentioned these deities.

Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav’s Tweet He said, “Heartiest congratulations and best wishes to our sister of Indian origin, Prerna Bhardwaj, on her re-election as Mayor of the Buckinghamshire Council (United Kingdom)”. He further said, “Ms. Bhardwaj has dedicated this achievement to Baba Mahakal and Maa Bagalamukhi, a testament to her inspiring connection to her homeland”.

“May your service and dedication elevate India’s prestige to new heights. These are my best wishes”, he said.