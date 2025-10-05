Rajasthan Gets Major Boost: CM Bhajanlal Sharma Flags Off 128 New Roadways Buses, Including Seven for Rural Routes

Rajasthan New Roadways Bus (Image: X)
Rajasthan New Roadways Bus: Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma flagged off new Rajasthan Roadways buses on Sunday. He flagged off the buses from Amar Jawan Jyoti on this occasion. CM Bhajan Lal Sharma gifted 128 Blue Line and seven rural buses. Deputy Chief Minister Dr. Premchand Bairwa and MP Manju Sharma were also present at the event.
It is noteworthy that the new buses are equipped with the latest pollution standards and modern technology. The 128 Blue Line buses have been allocated depot-wise across the state. Keeping passenger convenience in mind, the corporation has introduced a total of 300 new buses in the last month.
The rural bus service has been named 'Aapni Bus-Rajasthan Roadways', which will provide transportation facilities to remote rural areas. Catering facilities will now be available on Volvo, Scania, and Deluxe AC buses.
Similar to train and air travel, passengers will receive beverages and food items at their seats in the morning, afternoon, and evening. This step by the Rajasthan government will not only strengthen the public transport system but also provide passengers with a safe, comfortable, and modern travel experience.
CM Bhajan Lal Sharma launched new roadways buses in Rajasthan, taking a step towards further strengthening the public transport system in the state. The CM stated that these new buses are equipped with modern facilities, which will make long-distance journeys comfortable and safe. The objective of these buses is to provide better transport services in urban and semi-urban areas, while the rural buses will connect villages to cities, facilitating the movement of rural populations.
Transport Minister Premchand Bairwa informed that the new buses have been operated by Roadways and full attention has been paid to passenger safety and convenience. He also stated that the government's aim is to make public transport in Rajasthan modern, reliable, and safe.
The arrival of new buses will not only provide better services to passengers but will also create new employment opportunities in the state. Furthermore, improvements in road transport will also benefit the environment, as more people will use buses, reducing the use of private vehicles.
Thus, the new Rajasthan Roadways buses will further strengthen public transport in the state and make travel safer, more comfortable, and convenient for passengers. The introduction of new buses will enhance modernity and effectiveness in the state's transportation system, directly benefiting the general public and making everyday travel simpler and more reliable.
Big NewsView All
Jaipur
Rajasthan
Trending