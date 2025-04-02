Sikandar Box Office: Day 3 Collection Shows Sharp Decline

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 3: The third-day box office collection for the film *Sikandar* is out, and the figures may surprise even the makers.

Mumbai•Apr 02, 2025 / 01:01 pm• Patrika Desk

Sikandar Collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s film ‘Sikandar’ has completed three days at the box office. Released on 30 March, the film’s budget was evident from its trailer and teaser. However, its earnings since release have been significantly lower than anticipated. The film failed to make a strong impression even on its opening day, and the third-day collection was extremely disappointing. The audience response appears to be underwhelming, with viewers expressing disappointment with Salman’s performance and the storyline. This is why the film’s earnings have declined even after Eid. According to Sacnilk, the film ‘Sikandar’ earned less than ₹20 crore on Tuesday, the day after Eid.

Sikandar box office collection day 3 According to Sacnilk data, Salman Khan's 'Sikandar' has not received a positive audience response. Consequently, instead of an increase, the film's collection has declined. On Tuesday, 1 April, the third day of its release, 'Sikandar' collected ₹19.5 crore. This brings 'Sikandar's total collection to ₹74.5 crore. The makers hope the film will perform better in the coming days. Sikandar's ₹200 Crore Budget Salman Khan's fans had been eagerly awaiting a powerful action-entertainer, which 'Sikandar' has failed to deliver. Alongside Salman Khan, South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead role in the film. The film's budget is reportedly ₹200 crore, making it challenging to recoup the investment given the current box office performance.