scriptSikandar Box Office: Day 3 Collection Shows Sharp Decline | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

Sikandar Box Office: Day 3 Collection Shows Sharp Decline

Sikandar Box Office Collection Day 3: The third-day box office collection for the film *Sikandar* is out, and the figures may surprise even the makers.

MumbaiApr 02, 2025 / 01:01 pm

Patrika Desk

Sikandar box office collection day 3

Sikandar box office collection day 3

Sikandar Collection Day 3: Salman Khan’s film ‘Sikandar’ has completed three days at the box office. Released on 30 March, the film’s budget was evident from its trailer and teaser. However, its earnings since release have been significantly lower than anticipated. The film failed to make a strong impression even on its opening day, and the third-day collection was extremely disappointing. The audience response appears to be underwhelming, with viewers expressing disappointment with Salman’s performance and the storyline. This is why the film’s earnings have declined even after Eid. According to Sacnilk, the film ‘Sikandar’ earned less than ₹20 crore on Tuesday, the day after Eid.

Sikandar box office collection day 3

According to Sacnilk data, Salman Khan’s ‘Sikandar’ has not received a positive audience response. Consequently, instead of an increase, the film’s collection has declined. On Tuesday, 1 April, the third day of its release, ‘Sikandar’ collected ₹19.5 crore. This brings ‘Sikandar’s total collection to ₹74.5 crore. The makers hope the film will perform better in the coming days.
Sikandar box office collection day 3

Sikandar’s ₹200 Crore Budget

Salman Khan’s fans had been eagerly awaiting a powerful action-entertainer, which ‘Sikandar’ has failed to deliver. Alongside Salman Khan, South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna plays the lead role in the film. The film’s budget is reportedly ₹200 crore, making it challenging to recoup the investment given the current box office performance.

News / News Bulletin / Sikandar Box Office: Day 3 Collection Shows Sharp Decline

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

newsupdate

Police Custody Death Sparks Family Protest in CG; Allegations of Assault and Torture

in 14 minutes

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

Special

Rajasthan to Provide Free Ghee, Dates, and Makhana Kits to Women

in 5 minutes

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

Special

Rajasthan Government Announces Dearness Allowance Hike for Employees and Pensioners

17 hours ago

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

Sports

Dhoni to Play Only Six IPL 2025 Matches: Fleming

in 4 hours

Latest News Bulletin

12 New Roads Planned for MP District: PWD Proposes Rs 50 Crore Budget

Bhopal

12 New Roads Planned for MP District: PWD Proposes Rs 50 Crore Budget

in 4 hours

Government Employees to Receive Dearness Allowance Based on 7th Pay Commission

News Bulletin

Government Employees to Receive Dearness Allowance Based on 7th Pay Commission

23 hours ago

MP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Rain Forecast Until April 4th

Bhopal

MP Weather Alert: Hailstorms, Strong Winds, and Rain Forecast Until April 4th

23 hours ago

Eid Joy Turns to Tragedy: Two Teenagers Killed in Road Accident

News Bulletin

Eid Joy Turns to Tragedy: Two Teenagers Killed in Road Accident

2 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.