SIR to be held in 199 Assembly Constituencies of Rajasthan, Know what you need to do

The BLO will visit each household three times to get forms filled. If no one is found even after that, the BLO will paste a notice and leave the form. Each form will have a QR code and can also be filled online. The draft voter list will be prepared and released on December 9. Voters who are deceased, permanently relocated, or have names in multiple locations will be removed. Forms for adding names will also be collected. Forms will be delivered even to nomadic families.