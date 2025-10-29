SIR to be held in 199 Assembly Constituencies of Rajasthan, Know what you need to do

SIR in Rajasthan (Image: Patrika)
SIR in Rajasthan: Learning from the uproar in Bihar, election officials in Rajasthan matched the existing voter lists with the 2002 lists even before announcing the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
The names of 70.55 percent of the state's over 5.47 crore voters were found in the 2002 voter list, from whom no documents will be sought now. Now, voters will be matched with external voter lists, which will help identify those who were voters in another state in 2002 and now reside here. Chief Electoral Officer Naveen Mahajan provided this information to the media.
Naveen Mahajan stated that Rajasthan began mapping voters at the same time as the narrative formed in Bihar due to the demand for documents in the first phase. As a result, by Monday, before the voter lists were frozen, over 70 percent of voters' names had been matched with the 2002 list.
The figure will increase further after BLOs fill out forms and matching with voter lists from other states is completed. Those whose names are not found will be issued notices for documents. Such individuals will have to submit documents. Voter mapping for the state on the Election Commission's portal ECI Net has reached 49.37 percent, while Gujarat is at only 5.73 percent. Among all 12 states undertaking SIR, Rajasthan is leading.
Mahajan informed that a ban has now been imposed on the transfers of all officials and employees involved in SIR, from BLOs to Collectors. Transfers will only be permitted with the Election Commission's approval. Mahajan added that voter lists from across the country have now been consolidated, which will help identify individuals with names in multiple locations. There is a provision for a one-year jail sentence for intentionally having names in two places.
The BLO will visit each household three times to get forms filled. If no one is found even after that, the BLO will paste a notice and leave the form. Each form will have a QR code and can also be filled online. The draft voter list will be prepared and released on December 9. Voters who are deceased, permanently relocated, or have names in multiple locations will be removed. Forms for adding names will also be collected. Forms will be delivered even to nomadic families.
SIR will be conducted in all 199 assembly constituencies in Rajasthan, except for Anta, which is a by-election constituency. When journalists questioned why Rajasthan did not inform the commission about the upcoming elections, given that election-bound states were excluded from SIR, Mahajan replied that they were not asked about the elections.
Big NewsView All
News Bulletin
Trending