Somewhere the roads are filled with water, and somewhere the pits are filled with gravel, the fear of accidents

ItarsiSep 26, 2024 / 03:10 pm

Manoj Kundoo

At some places the roads were filled with water and at other places gravel was put in the pits, fear of accident.

The condition of the main roads including New Yard Railway Colony is pathetic

The condition of the roads in Railway Colony is dilapidated. The road leading to Venkatesh Colony from Barah Bangla Base Kitchen is in a terrible state, with water and mud accumulating on it, causing inconvenience to commuters. Not only that, the road from Railway Station to Nala Mohalla, via Taronda, is also badly damaged. The asphalt on the road has been washed away in many places, and the pits have been filled with gravel, increasing the risk of accidents.
In some places, the asphalt has been washed away by the rain, and in other places, the cement road has broken into two parts. On the old Itarsi to Sanhkeda road, a four-inch gap has appeared in the middle, posing a danger to two-wheeler riders. The villagers have demanded that the road be repaired. The road from Rupapur to Chilai village is also in a bad condition, causing daily problems for the villagers. The road from Rupapur to Chilai village is in a pitiful state.
Under the Prime Minister’s Gram Sadak Yojana, the roads from Rupapur to Gram Chilai and Silari to Gura Railway Station are damaged. The Bhartiya Kisan Sangh had submitted a memorandum to the Prime Minister’s office demanding the repair of the roads, but so far, no repair work has been done. The Bhartiya Kisan Sangh’s district spokesperson, Rajat Dubey, said that the road is the only means of transportation for thousands of villagers, students, and laborers from Nandner, Silari, Gura, Chilai, Rupapur, Cheepi Khapa, Camp, Gazipur, and Dhobikhapa.
The old Itarsi to Sanhkeda main road has a big gap in the middle, which is not being filled, making the situation worse. At night, the risk of accidents is higher for two-wheeler riders. Farmer Hemant Verma said that the gap in the cement road is increasing due to the pressure of vehicles, and there is a fear of a major accident at any time.
The 50-crore road is showing signs of negligence – the 30.06 km long road from old Itarsi to Dharmakundi has been completed, with a cost of around 50 crores. However, the road from old Itarsi to Jujharpur has developed cracks in many places. Moreover, the road between Jamani and Tikhurd has become deep and wide, increasing the risk of accidents. The cracks are being filled with soil and gravel, but the stones are causing a risk of skidding for two-wheeler riders.
-RK Raghuvanshi, SDO PWD Sivani Malwa

We will take information about the repair plan for the roads in Railway Colony and Railway area and instruct the concerned authorities to take action.-Naval Agrawal, PRO Railway Mandal Bhopal
