scriptA delegation met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Munishans India Limited | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

A delegation met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Munishans India Limited

A delegation met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Munishans India Limited

ItarsiSep 26, 2024 / 03:08 pm

Manoj Kundoo

The delegation met the Chairman and Managing Director of Munitions India Limited

प्रतिनिधि मंडल ने की मुनिशन्स इंडिया लिमिटेड के अध्यक्ष एवं प्रबंध निदेशक से मुलाकात


A meeting was held in Pune to discuss the problems of the employees and factory of Ayudh Nirmanni Itarsi

In Itarsi, a meeting was held to discuss the problems of the employees and factory of Ayudh Nirmanni Itarsi in Pune. In the meeting, positive discussions were held on the production and quality of Ayudh Nirmanni Itarsi’s products, the renovation of the plants, and various issues related to the employees. A delegation led by Amit Bajpai, JCM-3 member, submitted a memorandum to the management. Kuldip Chaudhary, General Secretary of the Employees’ Union, said that the delegation presented the problems of the employees and the factory in a point-wise manner in the meeting. The management team, including Debasish Banerjee, IOFS President and Managing Director, Prakash Agarwal, Amit Bajpai, Atul Singh, Kuldip Chaudhary, and Shrikrishna Sharma, were present in the meeting.
In Itarsi, a meeting was held to discuss the problems of the employees and factory of Ayudh Nirmanni Itarsi in Pune. In the meeting, positive discussions were held on the production and quality of Ayudh Nirmanni Itarsi’s products, the renovation of the plants, and various issues related to the employees. A delegation led by Amit Bajpai, JCM-3 member, submitted a memorandum to the management. Kuldip Chaudhary, General Secretary of the Employees’ Union, said that the delegation presented the problems of the employees and the factory in a point-wise manner in the meeting. The management team, including Debasish Banerjee, IOFS President and Managing Director, Prakash Agarwal, Amit Bajpai, Atul Singh, Kuldip Chaudhary, and Shrikrishna Sharma, were present in the meeting.
In Itarsi, a meeting was held to discuss the problems of the employees and factory of Ayudh Nirmanni Itarsi in Pune. In the meeting, positive discussions were held on the production and quality of Ayudh Nirmanni Itarsi’s products, the renovation of the plants, and various issues related to the employees. A delegation led by Amit Bajpai, JCM-3 member, submitted a memorandum to the management. Kuldip Chaudhary, General Secretary of the Employees’ Union, said that the delegation presented the problems of the employees and the factory in a point-wise manner in the meeting. The management team, including Debasish Banerjee, IOFS President and Managing Director, Prakash Agarwal, Amit Bajpai, Atul Singh, Kuldip Chaudhary, and Shrikrishna Sharma, were present in the meeting.
In Itarsi, a meeting was held to discuss the problems of the employees and factory of Ayudh Nirmanni Itarsi in Pune. In the meeting, positive discussions were held on the production and quality of Ayudh Nirmanni Itarsi’s products, the renovation of the plants, and various issues related to the employees. A delegation led by Amit Bajpai, JCM-3 member, submitted a memorandum to the management. Kuldip Chaudhary, General Secretary of the Employees’ Union, said that the delegation presented the problems of the employees and the factory in a point-wise manner in the meeting. The management team, including Debasish Banerjee, IOFS President and Managing Director, Prakash Agarwal, Amit Bajpai, Atul Singh, Kuldip Chaudhary, and Shrikrishna Sharma, were present in the meeting.
Note: The content has been translated verbatim, and the format has been maintained as per the requirements.

News / News Bulletin / A delegation met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Munishans India Limited

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

world

Iran’s Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei calls Hezbollah a winner, says – “Israel cannot defeat it”

in 54 minutes

Indigenous Submarine Fishery-6000: Rs 4100 crore worth submarine Matsya-6000 to be tested on this date, know its features

National News

Indigenous Submarine Fishery-6000: Rs 4100 crore worth submarine Matsya-6000 to be tested on this date, know its features

in 2 hours

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

National News

CDSCO: 53 medicines including Paracetamol fail quality check, sugar and blood pressure medicines also included

in 2 hours

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

Football News

UEFA Champions League: Bayern Munich created history, scoring the most goals in a single match for the first time in the league

in 1 hour

Latest News Bulletin

A delegation met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Munishans India Limited

News Bulletin

A delegation met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Munishans India Limited

in 4 hours

India is heading towards becoming a global economic powerhouse

Economy

India is heading towards becoming a global economic powerhouse

in 2 hours

NCRB Director’s post to be held by Special DG Alok Ranjan, ADG Yogi Mungal gets promotion

News Bulletin

NCRB Director’s post to be held by Special DG Alok Ranjan, ADG Yogi Mungal gets promotion

8 hours ago

Ayodhya Ram Temple will celebrate Navdurga-Dussehra with grandeur, preparations underway

Religion and Spirituality

Ayodhya Ram Temple will celebrate Navdurga-Dussehra with grandeur, preparations underway

8 hours ago

Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.