A delegation met with the Chairman and Managing Director of Munishans India Limited

In Itarsi, a meeting was held to discuss the problems of the employees and factory of Ayudh Nirmanni Itarsi in Pune. In the meeting, positive discussions were held on the production and quality of Ayudh Nirmanni Itarsi’s products, the renovation of the plants, and various issues related to the employees. A delegation led by Amit Bajpai, JCM-3 member, submitted a memorandum to the management. Kuldip Chaudhary, General Secretary of the Employees’ Union, said that the delegation presented the problems of the employees and the factory in a point-wise manner in the meeting. The management team, including Debasish Banerjee, IOFS President and Managing Director, Prakash Agarwal, Amit Bajpai, Atul Singh, Kuldip Chaudhary, and Shrikrishna Sharma, were present in the meeting.

