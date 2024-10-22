There is a surge in the market for electronic items, and people are buying home appliances offline in large numbers

Glow in the Market During Diwali and other festive seasons, most brands offer attractive offers and discounts, which are increasing customer purchases. Additionally, easy EMI options and cashback offers are also making it easier for customers to buy.

Offline Sales on the Rise Shopkeeper Ajay Sindhi says that customers are flocking to offline retail stores, where they are taking advantage of special festive discounts. At this time, the increasing demand for electronics and home appliances has taken the market to new heights, benefiting both traders and manufacturers. During the festive season, there is a significant increase in offline sales of electronics and home appliances. Customers are thronging retail stores, showrooms, and malls.

Why People Prefer Offline Shopping Home appliances businessman Vijay Agarwal says that customers prefer offline stores due to attractive discounts, cashback, and easy EMI options. Customers want to see the quality and features of expensive electronic products like refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, and air conditioners before buying. Additionally, immediate delivery from stores is also a major attraction.