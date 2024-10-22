scriptThere is a surge in the market for electronic items, and people are buying home appliances offline in large numbers | Latest News | Patrika News
News Bulletin

There is a surge in the market for electronic items, and people are buying home appliances offline in large numbers

During the festive season, there is a huge surge in the market for electronic items, especially home appliances. People are buying refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, and smart TVs in large numbers.

ChhatarpurOct 22, 2024 / 12:17 pm

Patrika Desk

electronics shop

इलेक्ट्रॉनिक आइटम शॉप

During the festive season, there is a huge surge in the market for electronic items, especially home appliances. People are buying refrigerators, washing machines, air conditioners, microwave ovens, and smart TVs in large numbers. The main reason behind this is the attractive offers and discounts being provided, which are attracting customers. This time, it is estimated that home appliances worth 5 crores will be sold on Pushya Nakshatra, Dhanteras, and Diwali.

Glow in the Market

During Diwali and other festive seasons, most brands offer attractive offers and discounts, which are increasing customer purchases. Additionally, easy EMI options and cashback offers are also making it easier for customers to buy.

Offline Sales on the Rise

Shopkeeper Ajay Sindhi says that customers are flocking to offline retail stores, where they are taking advantage of special festive discounts. At this time, the increasing demand for electronics and home appliances has taken the market to new heights, benefiting both traders and manufacturers. During the festive season, there is a significant increase in offline sales of electronics and home appliances. Customers are thronging retail stores, showrooms, and malls.

Why People Prefer Offline Shopping

Home appliances businessman Vijay Agarwal says that customers prefer offline stores due to attractive discounts, cashback, and easy EMI options. Customers want to see the quality and features of expensive electronic products like refrigerators, TVs, washing machines, and air conditioners before buying. Additionally, immediate delivery from stores is also a major attraction.

Reliability and Customer Satisfaction

Many consumers have doubts about the quality of products and after-sales service on online platforms. On the other hand, offline stores provide proper service and warranty after sales, which is why people are giving priority to offline shopping. This surge is not only increasing sales for traders but also creating a positive atmosphere in the market.

News / News Bulletin / There is a surge in the market for electronic items, and people are buying home appliances offline in large numbers

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

PM Modi departs for Russia to attend BRICS Summit

National News

PM Modi departs for Russia to attend BRICS Summit

in 4 hours

Israel’s big revelation, 4 thousand crores found in Hezbollah’s secret bunker

Gulf

Israel’s big revelation, 4 thousand crores found in Hezbollah’s secret bunker

in 5 hours

The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled

Health

The PG Registration of These Resident Doctors May be Cancelled

in 3 hours

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

Other Sports

Commonwealth Games 2026: India Faces Major Blow Ahead of Official Announcement

in 3 hours

Latest News Bulletin

US Presidential Election 2024: Trump Mocks Kamala Harris with McDonald’s Stunt

News Bulletin

US Presidential Election 2024: Trump Mocks Kamala Harris with McDonald’s Stunt

in 2 hours

Air Quality in Delhi drops to ‘Very Poor’ level

News Bulletin

Air Quality in Delhi drops to ‘Very Poor’ level

22 hours ago

BJP has not declared a candidate from Budhni seat, but a poster with the name of the candidate on the campaign

News Bulletin

BJP has not declared a candidate from Budhni seat, but a poster with the name of the candidate on the campaign

4 days ago

CBI books IPS officer for forgery, criminal conspiracy in Rs 1,200 crore scam probe

News Bulletin

CBI books IPS officer for forgery, criminal conspiracy in Rs 1,200 crore scam probe

5 days ago

loader
Copyright © 2024 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.