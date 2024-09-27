IIT Bhilai: This magical ink prepared in IIT Bhilai will fill wounds instantly on getting hurt…

The smart injectable ink material developed under the leadership of Professor Dr. Sanjib Banerjee of the Department of Chemistry, IIT Bhilai, can be used to the greatest extent in medical science to cap hole wounds. For instance, during war, soldiers often get severely injured. In such cases, this injectable ink can help reduce blood loss. Further research will continue for the next three years to make it more robust.

Will become an alternative to Titanium Dr. Sanjib Banerjee said that the prototype of this material has been tested at IIT, which has been successful. The special feature of this material is that it is completely biocompatible, making it safe to use. This ink will work like a cap hole. It has strength equivalent to steel, which increases its capacity manifold. Until now, titanium was used to cap holes in case of injuries, which had negative effects on the body in the long run. This special material can work as an alternative to it.