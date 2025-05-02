Thousands of Vacancies in MP Departments; 'Special Recruitment Drive' Planned—But When?

The issue was raised during the state assembly’s budget session. In response to a question from Congress MLA Jayawardan Singh, the state government admitted that out of 37,317 reserved posts across 75 departments, 21,936 posts for people with disabilities remain unfilled. This represents 60% of the total reserved posts. The School Education Department has the highest number of unfilled positions, with 5,711 vacancies.
MLA Singh stated that the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in January 2024, ordered the government to complete the recruitment process for all vacant posts for people with disabilities by 15 July 2024. However, this deadline was not met. Approximately 900,000 individuals with disabilities are registered on the Divyangjan Sparsh portal, yet applications have not been solicited.
Recruitment Drive Deadline Extensions The initial order for the recruitment drive was issued on 10 September 2002. Subsequent orders were issued on 11 July 2005, 31 July 2011, 23 February 2018, 15 January 2009, 7 August 2010, 18 July 2011, 15 June 2012, 10 July 2013, 14 July 2014, 15 July 2015, 21 July 2016, 10 July 2017, 18 July 2018, 9 March 2019, 4 July 2020, 17 September 2021, 21 July 2022, 15 September 2023, and 24 July 2024.