scriptThousands of Vacancies in MP Departments; 'Special Recruitment Drive' Planned—But When? | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
News Bulletin

Thousands of Vacancies in MP Departments; 'Special Recruitment Drive' Planned—But When?

MP News: MLA Singh stated that the Madhya Pradesh High Court had ordered in January 2024 that the government complete the recruitment process for all vacant positions for people with disabilities by 15 July 2024, but this has not happened.

BhopalMay 02, 2025 / 02:37 pm

Patrika Desk

MP departments

MP departments

MP News: The government’s approach to recruitment in Madhya Pradesh is perplexing. Special recruitment drives for reserved posts have been launched repeatedly, but the deadlines have been extended numerous times. In 23 years, the deadline has been extended 20 times, yet the situation remains largely unchanged, with thousands of posts still vacant.
The issue was raised during the state assembly’s budget session. In response to a question from Congress MLA Jayawardan Singh, the state government admitted that out of 37,317 reserved posts across 75 departments, 21,936 posts for people with disabilities remain unfilled. This represents 60% of the total reserved posts. The School Education Department has the highest number of unfilled positions, with 5,711 vacancies.
MLA Singh stated that the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in January 2024, ordered the government to complete the recruitment process for all vacant posts for people with disabilities by 15 July 2024. However, this deadline was not met. Approximately 900,000 individuals with disabilities are registered on the Divyangjan Sparsh portal, yet applications have not been solicited.

Recruitment Drive Deadline Extensions

The initial order for the recruitment drive was issued on 10 September 2002. Subsequent orders were issued on 11 July 2005, 31 July 2011, 23 February 2018, 15 January 2009, 7 August 2010, 18 July 2011, 15 June 2012, 10 July 2013, 14 July 2014, 15 July 2015, 21 July 2016, 10 July 2017, 18 July 2018, 9 March 2019, 4 July 2020, 17 September 2021, 21 July 2022, 15 September 2023, and 24 July 2024.

News / News Bulletin / Thousands of Vacancies in MP Departments; 'Special Recruitment Drive' Planned—But When?

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Pakistani Spy Apprehended in Rajasthan; Shocking Revelations During Interrogation

Special

Pakistani Spy Apprehended in Rajasthan; Shocking Revelations During Interrogation

in 3 hours

Delhi-NCR lashed by fierce rain and winds: 4 dead, roads flooded, 100 flights delayed

National News

Delhi-NCR lashed by fierce rain and winds: 4 dead, roads flooded, 100 flights delayed

2 hours ago

Yogi Government Shuts Down 44 More Madrasas Near Nepal Border

UP News

Yogi Government Shuts Down 44 More Madrasas Near Nepal Border

in 44 minutes

Thousands of Vacancies in MP Departments; 'Special Recruitment Drive' Planned—But When?

News Bulletin

Thousands of Vacancies in MP Departments; 'Special Recruitment Drive' Planned—But When?

in 4 hours

Latest News Bulletin

Thousands of Vacancies in MP Departments; 'Special Recruitment Drive' Planned—But When?

News Bulletin

Thousands of Vacancies in MP Departments; 'Special Recruitment Drive' Planned—But When?

in 4 hours

Four Killed in Vidisha Bus Accident; CM Announces Compensation

Vidisha

Four Killed in Vidisha Bus Accident; CM Announces Compensation

in 3 hours

Three Large Tunnels Under Construction on Indore-Khandwa Road for Highway Project

News Bulletin

Three Large Tunnels Under Construction on Indore-Khandwa Road for Highway Project

in 3 hours

Amul Increases Milk Prices in Madhya Pradesh, Other Companies May Follow Suit

Bhopal

Amul Increases Milk Prices in Madhya Pradesh, Other Companies May Follow Suit

22 hours ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.