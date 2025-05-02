Thousands of Vacancies in MP Departments; 'Special Recruitment Drive' Planned—But When?

The issue was raised during the state assembly’s budget session. In response to a question from Congress MLA Jayawardan Singh, the state government admitted that out of 37,317 reserved posts across 75 departments, 21,936 posts for people with disabilities remain unfilled. This represents 60% of the total reserved posts. The School Education Department has the highest number of unfilled positions, with 5,711 vacancies.

MLA Singh stated that the Madhya Pradesh High Court, in January 2024, ordered the government to complete the recruitment process for all vacant posts for people with disabilities by 15 July 2024. However, this deadline was not met. Approximately 900,000 individuals with disabilities are registered on the Divyangjan Sparsh portal, yet applications have not been solicited.