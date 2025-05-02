Three Large Tunnels Under Construction on Indore-Khandwa Road for Highway Project

The most crucial part of the Indore-Ichhapur highway is the 33 km stretch from Tejaaji Nagar to Balwara. Bridges, culverts, and flyovers are being constructed on the Ghat section. Work on the three tunnels has also been underway for a long time. All three tunnels are being built using NATM technology and will be automatic. Barricades will close in case of emergencies. Fire-fighting equipment is also being installed.

Tunnels nearing completion Sumesh Banjhal, Project Director, NHAI, informed that after the tunnels are completed, all three sides, including the roof, are being reinforced with a liner, i.e., cement-concrete. A gantry has been installed on a base similar to railway tracks. It has 42 windows. The gantry completes 12.5 meters of liner in a day.

After this, it is moved forward. There is a mesh of reinforcement bars in the 2.5-meter gap between the 42 windows and the tunnel wall. After filling cement-concrete from one window, when the material starts coming out from the next window, it is closed. In this way, the tunnel is being reinforced. The base for the road inside the tunnel has been created.