Udaipur on the Brink of Explosion! When 7 Labourers Burned Alive, 'Godowns' Still Pose Danger in Many Places

A year ago, in the Savina police station area, an explosion in gunpowder stored in a gun shop tore two people to shreds. The blast was so powerful that body parts were flung onto the stairs and the road. The explosion occurred due to friction while moving gunpowder from the upper floor of the shop, shaking the entire building. The sound of the blast was heard up to 300 meters away, yet the administration still has no safety records for such shops.