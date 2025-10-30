Udaipur on the Brink of Explosion! When 7 Labourers Burned Alive, 'Godowns' Still Pose Danger in Many Places

(Image: Patrika)
Residents of the city still cannot forget the horrific scene of the devastating fire that broke out at a chemical factory in Sukher eight years ago. Explosions from solvents filled in drums claimed the lives of seven people. Hundreds of homes were filled with panic, and the entire area was engulfed in smoke.
In Savina, an explosion in gunpowder stored in a gun shop tore two people to shreds. Apart from this, in illegal godowns built in several residential areas, scrap, gunny bags, and plastic items have caught fire multiple times. While property worth lakhs was lost, many lives were endangered. However, even after these incidents, the administration has learned no lessons.
The situation has become such that in the pursuit of profit, the trend of setting up godowns in the basements of houses is increasing. Despite this, responsible officials granting building construction permits are not taking action against them. As a result, illegal godowns filled with flammable chemicals, plastics, scrap, and gunpowder are still operating openly in residential areas of the city, and the administration remains silent.
In areas like Sukher, Kaladwas, Madri, KhemPura, Thakkkar Bapa Colony, and Dhebar Colony, illegal godowns and chemical storage units are operating without any permission. Many house basements have been converted into godowns and rented out. These store flammable materials, gunpowder, plastics, and solvents.
There are no safety arrangements in place. Most places have exposed electrical wires, no fire-fighting equipment, and with petrol pumps and residential colonies nearby, danger looms every time.
Fires have broken out multiple times in godowns storing scrap, gunny bags, and plastics in various parts of the city. In Sukher, a fire in a plastic showroom caused losses worth lakhs. In the Madri Industrial Area, a scrap godown was gutted. A fire in a gunny bag godown at Subcity Centre turned the entire stock to ashes. Each time, the fire brigade managed to extinguish the fire. However, the question remains: who granted permission for these godowns, and why has no action been taken?
A year ago, in the Savina police station area, an explosion in gunpowder stored in a gun shop tore two people to shreds. The blast was so powerful that body parts were flung onto the stairs and the road. The explosion occurred due to friction while moving gunpowder from the upper floor of the shop, shaking the entire building. The sound of the blast was heard up to 300 meters away, yet the administration still has no safety records for such shops.
In 2017, a blast followed by a fire occurred in an illegally operating chemical factory in the Sukher RIICO area. Drums of epoxy resin and hardener solvent stored in the factory exploded one after another. Twelve explosions occurred within three hours, and two labourers were burned alive on the spot. Five others succumbed to their injuries later.
Investigations revealed that the factory lacked any NOC, fire permit, or safety arrangements. A large quantity of chemicals was stored in an underground tank. Although assurances of action were given after the incident, no concrete action was taken against those responsible. The case is still pending in court.
Big NewsView All
Udaipur
Rajasthan
Trending