US Presidential Election 2024: Trump Mocks Kamala Harris with McDonald’s Stunt

US Presidential Election 2024: As the election campaign enters its final phase, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican rival Donald Trump are attacking each other with statements during the recent election campaign.

New DelhiOct 22, 2024 / 09:00 am

Patrika Desk

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris

Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in US Presidential Elections

The presidential election campaign has become exciting and thrilling. In this exciting phase of election politics, Kamala Harris visited churches in Georgia and celebrated her 60th birthday with Stevie Wonder. On the other hand, Donald Trump (Donald Trump) tried to grab the attention of voters by making French fries at a restaurant in Philadelphia. Trump showed that Kamala Harris could not do such a simple task. Both leaders are using all means to woo their supporters and voters (Campaign). Trump targeted Harris on her birthday and Harris’s spokesperson responded to his allegations.

Kamala’s Message

Kamala Harris recently visited churches in Georgia, where she interacted with community leaders and emphasized social justice, healthcare, and education issues during her campaign. During this, she celebrated her birthday with music icon Stevie Wonder, which was a way to send a positive message to her supporters.

Donald Trump’s Unique Campaign Methods

Donald Trump has adopted unique methods to connect with people during his campaign. In Philadelphia, he tried to grab the attention of voters by making French fries at a restaurant. Trump targeted Harris, saying she could not do such a simple task, which mocked her campaign strategy. Both leaders do not hesitate to make personal attacks on each other. Trump congratulated Harris on her birthday, commenting on her political views, while Harris’s spokesperson responded to his allegations, stating that their campaign focuses on real issues.

Using All Means to Woo Voters

In this election atmosphere, both sides are using all means to woo voters, and such statements are making the election game even more thrilling. It will be interesting to see which candidate can successfully connect with their supporters.

