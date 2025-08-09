Uttarkashi Disaster: CM Dhami Announces Rs 5 Lakh Aid for Affected Families

Dharali village in Uttarkashi has suffered heavy losses due to a recent disaster. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has made two important announcements for the affected people. He stated that the state government stands with every disaster victim and relief will be provided soon.
Under the first announcement, those whose houses have been completely destroyed will receive immediate assistance of ₹500,000 for rehabilitation and relocation. In addition, the families of those who died in the disaster will also receive financial assistance of ₹500,000.
Meanwhile, a three-member committee will be formed for the rehabilitation of the affected, overall restoration, and strengthening of sustainable livelihoods. The committee will be chaired by the Secretary, Revenue. The committee will submit its preliminary report to the government within one week. Based on the report, a long-term and effective plan will be made for the future of Dharali village.
The Chief Minister said that the government's aim is not only to provide immediate relief but also to ensure a long-term solution. All actions at the government level will be taken quickly and effectively so that the affected families can return to normal life as soon as possible.