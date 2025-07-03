script₹10 Crore High-Tech Bus Stand Devolves into Cattle Shed, Drug Den | Latest News | Patrika News
₹10 Crore High-Tech Bus Stand Devolves into Cattle Shed, Drug Den

A newly constructed, high-tech bus stand, built at a cost exceeding ₹10 crore has fallen into disrepair and is now being used as a cattle shed. The entire bus stand complex has been completely transformed into a makeshift stable.

KawardhaJul 03, 2025 / 03:32 pm

Patrika Desk

Chhattisgarh: ₹10 crore hi-tech bus stand turns into cattle shed, haven for drug addicts

CG News: A new, high-tech bus stand built in Kabirdham district headquarters at a cost exceeding ₹10 crore has fallen into disrepair. The bus stand premises have been completely transformed into a cattle shed, becoming a haven for livestock and antisocial elements. Windows and doors are broken, and the premises are littered with garbage.
The construction of the new, fully equipped, ₹10 crore high-tech bus stand has proven to be a white elephant. Nothing remains intact in its current state. The premises are filthy, strewn with cattle dung, liquor bottles, and garbage. It has essentially become a cattle shed. In the evenings, it becomes a gathering place for drunkards.
Broken glass pieces and empty bottles scattered across the premises clearly depict the situation. Unless immediate action is taken, the premises will completely turn into ruins. The authorities must focus on its maintenance until the new road is constructed. A trial run of its operation should also be initiated. This trial run should ensure the bus stand’s operation is on track by the time the road is completed.
Road Construction Now

Upon the BJP government’s assumption of power, an attempt was made to remove the biggest obstacle to the bus stand’s operation. Buses can only operate after road widening, for which a plan has been made to construct drains and roads at a cost exceeding ₹11 crore. A V-shaped road is being constructed to connect Thakur Dev Chowk to the new bus stand. However, this road construction has not truly begun yet.
The road construction is at zero percent. Only about half a kilometre of incomplete drainage work has been completed. A culvert has been built in Gurunale, which lies on the route. The road splits into two parts just beyond the culvert. The road is being widened on both sides for the convenience of the people. A grand and beautiful chowk will also be built at the intersection.
Delays and Delays

Construction of the new high-tech bus stand, located one kilometre from the city, began in 2016-17 during the then BJP government under Raman Singh. By the time it was completed, the state government had changed. The bus stand was completed after three years. The Congress government, which came to power after that, did not pay any attention to the bus stand for five years.
Due to public pressure and criticism, it was hastily inaugurated six months before the 2023 elections. Buses operated from the new bus stand for a few days only. After that, bus operators insisted on operating from the old bus stand. The then minister, leaders, and administration could not enforce strict measures. If a stricter decision had been taken at that time, buses would be operating from the high-tech bus stand today.
The Urban Administration Department had approved a substantial amount for the construction of the bus stand in the district headquarters to provide facilities to the city’s residents. A fully equipped bus stand was constructed at a cost of ₹10 crore, but there was no wide road leading to it. Operating buses on the narrow road was difficult. Therefore, the municipal administration decided to operate buses from outside the city, but that didn’t last long.
Auction in Vain

The 8 shops built in the new high-tech bus stand were also auctioned. One shop was sold for ₹32 lakh and another for ₹26 lakh. All shops were sold for over ₹1 crore, but operations have not started yet. Some bus operators had even built cabins and ticket counters, but the bus stand itself could not be operated. As a result, their counters were broken, and their belongings were stolen.

