22 Naxalites, Including Four with ₹2.6 Million Bounty, Surrender

Twenty-two Maoists, including four Naxalites with a combined reward of ₹26 lakh, surrendered to security forces in Bijapur district, Chhattisgarh.

BijapurApr 09, 2025 / 09:46 am

Patrika Desk

Naxalites Surrender: Twenty-two Naxalites, including four with a combined bounty of ₹2.6 million, surrendered to police without weapons. Influenced by the government’s surrender and rehabilitation policy, the group included members of PLGA Battalion Number 1, CRC Company Number 2 under the Telangana State Committee, and two ACM rank members.

83 Naxalites Killed in Encounters

Those who surrendered stated that the establishment of new security camps in interior areas, along with the government’s development-oriented schemes, has led to increased awareness. All Naxalites were given a cheque of ₹50,000 each as an incentive. Those surrendering included Kamli Hemla (₹800,000 bounty), Mukhya Madvi, Sonu Tati (₹500,000 bounty), and Mahesh Punem.
Others who surrendered include Budhram Tati, Sanu Hemla, Somlu Madkam, Hunga Kuhram, Deva Madvi, Hunga Kattam, Pojja Badse, Nanda Madkam, Hungi Kunjam, Hadma Podium, Vijjo Kunjam, Narsi Kattam, and 10 others. From January 1st, 172 individuals involved in Naxal incidents have been arrested, and 179 have surrendered. A total of 83 Naxalites have been killed in various encounters in the district.

Police Superintendent’s Appeal

Naxalites Surrender: The Superintendent of Police of Bijapur district, Dr Jitendra Kumar Yadav, appealed to Naxalites to take advantage of the government’s new surrender and rehabilitation policy and join the mainstream of society. He urged them to reject misleading statements and ideologies from outsiders and join the mainstream, where they could live a normal life without fear.

