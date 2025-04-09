22 Naxalites, Including Four with ₹2.6 Million Bounty, Surrender

83 Naxalites Killed in Encounters Those who surrendered stated that the establishment of new security camps in interior areas, along with the government’s development-oriented schemes, has led to increased awareness. All Naxalites were given a cheque of ₹50,000 each as an incentive. Those surrendering included Kamli Hemla (₹800,000 bounty), Mukhya Madvi, Sonu Tati (₹500,000 bounty), and Mahesh Punem.

Others who surrendered include Budhram Tati, Sanu Hemla, Somlu Madkam, Hunga Kuhram, Deva Madvi, Hunga Kattam, Pojja Badse, Nanda Madkam, Hungi Kunjam, Hadma Podium, Vijjo Kunjam, Narsi Kattam, and 10 others. From January 1st, 172 individuals involved in Naxal incidents have been arrested, and 179 have surrendered. A total of 83 Naxalites have been killed in various encounters in the district.