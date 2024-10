Three years of dug-up road The five-kilometer-long paved road from Gendoli to Jhali Ji Ka Barana has been dug up for two and a half years. The condition of the road has become worse than a dirt track. Vehicle drivers are getting injured by falling into potholes, and the situation becomes even more critical during the rainy season.

Work completion deadline passed one and a half years ago The work on this road was supposed to be completed by April 2023, but due to the contractor’s negligence, the road construction has not been completed even after one and a half years of the deadline.

Local leaders and public works department officials remain silent when asked about the matter.