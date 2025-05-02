scriptUPSC Aspirant Dies in Chhattisgarh Road Accident | Latest News | Patrika News
Tafe MF Logo
newsupdate

UPSC Aspirant Dies in Chhattisgarh Road Accident

CG Accident: Ashutosh was a bright student who, after completing his UPSC coaching in Delhi, had returned to Dantewada. He was preparing for the exam locally.

DantewadaMay 02, 2025 / 11:44 am

Patrika Desk

CG Accident: सड़क हादसे में युवक की दर्दनाक मौत, UPSC की कर रहा था तैयारी
CG Accident: A promising student, Ashutosh Agrawal, tragically died in a horrific road accident in the Karli area of Dantewada district early Thursday morning. Ashutosh was preparing for the UPSC exam, and his untimely death has sent shockwaves of grief throughout Dantewada town. The accident occurred around 3:30 am on the Gidam police station road.

Injured Referred to Medical College

According to reports, Ashutosh Agrawal was the eldest son of Prashant Agrawal, a prominent businessman in the town. Late at night, after finishing his studies, he went for a ride on an Activa scooter with Krishna Yadav, who works at his shop. During this time, on the Police Line Karli road, a high-speed Innova vehicle, in an attempt to avoid a buffalo, collided violently with their scooter and then fled the scene. A high-speed vehicle is described in this report.
Both Ashutosh Agrawal and Krishna Yadav were seriously injured in the accident. With the help of local people, they were brought to Dantewada District Hospital, where doctors declared that Ashutosh’s life could not be saved due to a ruptured liver. Krishna Yadav has been referred to the Medical College in Jagdalpur.

Preparing for the UPSC Exam

CG Accident: According to family members, Ashutosh was a bright student and after completing his UPSC coaching in Delhi, he returned to Dantewada. He was preparing for the exam locally. To avoid any disruption to his studies, the family provided him with a room where he studied.

News / newsupdate / UPSC Aspirant Dies in Chhattisgarh Road Accident

whatsapp-logo

Join our WhatsApp Channel

google news

Also Read

Delhi-NCR lashed by fierce rain and winds: 4 dead, roads flooded, 100 flights delayed

National News

Delhi-NCR lashed by fierce rain and winds: 4 dead, roads flooded, 100 flights delayed

in 2 hours

Yogi Government Shuts Down 44 More Madrasas Near Nepal Border

UP News

Yogi Government Shuts Down 44 More Madrasas Near Nepal Border

in 4 hours

Government Teacher Demanded ₹11 Lakh and Car as Dowry, FIR Filed

Crime

Government Teacher Demanded ₹11 Lakh and Car as Dowry, FIR Filed

in 4 hours

Girija Vyas: From Teacher to Union Minister, Passes Away After Suffering Burns During Puja

National News

Girija Vyas: From Teacher to Union Minister, Passes Away After Suffering Burns During Puja

in 2 hours

Latest newsupdate News

CG Jobs: Recruitment for 300 posts, this will be the salary – apply soon!

Mahasamund

CG Jobs: Recruitment for 300 posts, this will be the salary – apply soon!

3 days ago

CG Weather Update: Hail, Rain, and Gusty Winds Lash Chhattisgarh

newsupdate

CG Weather Update: Hail, Rain, and Gusty Winds Lash Chhattisgarh

3 days ago

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Bookings Plummet, Tourism Takes a Hit

Raipur

Pahalgam Terror Attack: Bookings Plummet, Tourism Takes a Hit

4 days ago

Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Date Extended: Apply by 25 April

newsupdate

Agniveer Recruitment 2025 Date Extended: Apply by 25 April

3 weeks ago

loader
Copyright © 2025 Patrika Group. All Rights Reserved.