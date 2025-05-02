UPSC Aspirant Dies in Chhattisgarh Road Accident

Injured Referred to Medical College According to reports, Ashutosh Agrawal was the eldest son of Prashant Agrawal, a prominent businessman in the town. Late at night, after finishing his studies, he went for a ride on an Activa scooter with Krishna Yadav, who works at his shop. During this time, on the Police Line Karli road, a high-speed Innova vehicle, in an attempt to avoid a buffalo, collided violently with their scooter and then fled the scene. A high-speed vehicle is described in this report.

Both Ashutosh Agrawal and Krishna Yadav were seriously injured in the accident. With the help of local people, they were brought to Dantewada District Hospital, where doctors declared that Ashutosh’s life could not be saved due to a ruptured liver. Krishna Yadav has been referred to the Medical College in Jagdalpur.