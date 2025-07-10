10 July 2025,

Thursday

Earthquake tremors rattle Delhi-NCR, panic grips residents

Earthquake: A ten-second earthquake, centred in Jhajjar, Haryana, shook Delhi, Noida, Ghaziabad, Baghpat, and Meerut.

Noida

Patrika Desk

Jul 10, 2025

Earthquake
Representative Image (Source- Internet)

Earthquake tremors were felt in the Delhi-NCR region on Thursday morning. These tremors were felt in Ghaziabad, Meerut, and Baghpat, including Delhi-Noida. The earthquake struck at 9:01 AM and lasted for about ten seconds. The sudden earthquake caused people to panic and rush out of their homes. Most people only realised an earthquake had occurred after it had ended. According to media reports, the National Centre for Seismology reported the epicentre of the earthquake to be Jhajjar, Haryana. Its intensity was measured at approximately 4.01 on the Richter scale.

People Panicked by Sudden Earthquake

On Thursday morning, people in Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Meerut, and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, as well as in the nation's capital, Delhi, were suddenly jolted. The reason? Earthquake tremors. Tremors were felt in all these districts. These tremors lasted for about 10 seconds, causing people to flee their offices and homes in fear. This was partly because the tremors were quite strong. A similar earthquake occurred on February 17th. At 9:01 AM, similar tremors struck again. Ceiling fans in buildings began to sway. Those who were on the streets also felt the tremors, which lasted for about ten seconds. The Delhi-NCR region is quite sensitive to earthquakes. Fortunately, the intensity of the earthquake was 4.1. Had it been slightly stronger, the earthquake could have caused significant damage.

Published on:

10 Jul 2025 01:34 pm

English News / Uttar Pradesh / Noida / Earthquake tremors rattle Delhi-NCR, panic grips residents
