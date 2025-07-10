Earthquake tremors rattle Delhi-NCR, panic grips residents

On Thursday morning, people in Ghaziabad, Baghpat, Meerut, and Noida in Uttar Pradesh, as well as in the nation's capital, Delhi, were suddenly jolted. The reason? Earthquake tremors. Tremors were felt in all these districts. These tremors lasted for about 10 seconds, causing people to flee their offices and homes in fear. This was partly because the tremors were quite strong. A similar earthquake occurred on February 17th. At 9:01 AM, similar tremors struck again. Ceiling fans in buildings began to sway. Those who were on the streets also felt the tremors, which lasted for about ten seconds. The Delhi-NCR region is quite sensitive to earthquakes. Fortunately, the intensity of the earthquake was 4.1. Had it been slightly stronger, the earthquake could have caused significant damage.