Noida

RERA's Stern Warning: Avoid This Mistake Before Buying a Home

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) has once again cautioned consumers planning to purchase homes or shops.

NoidaMay 29, 2025 / 03:44 pm

Patrika Desk

The Uttar Pradesh Real Estate Regulatory Authority (UP-RERA) has clearly stated that consumers should only invest in projects that are duly registered with the UP-RERA. RERA maintains that investing in registered projects is the safest option, as it ensures legal protection of consumers’ interests. RERA also highlighted that purchasing a home is a significant decision in a person’s life, often involving their life’s savings.
Therefore, a hasty decision based on incomplete information can not only cause financial losses but also entangle the consumer in legal disputes.

Obtain Information from the Official Portal

RERA has appealed to consumers to obtain complete information about the relevant promoter and project from RERA’s official portal before investing in any project. The portal provides all necessary information, including land details, maps, approvals, specifications, bank account details, registration validity, time extensions, OC/CC status, and quarterly progress reports.

Appeal to Avoid Misleading Publicity or Advertisements

RERA Chairman Sanjay Bhuse Reddy stated that RERA is committed to protecting consumers’ interests and promoting transparent development in the real estate sector. He urged consumers to base their decisions solely on information provided on the RERA portal and to avoid any misleading publicity or advertisements. Homebuyers can access complete information by visiting the RERA portal’s homepage and entering the relevant project or promoter’s name or registration number in the ‘Registered Projects’ section.
The project summary page also displays complaints registered against the promoter and complaints related to project allottees. RERA has also advised consumers to pay for the unit only into the project’s collection account and to invest only after thoroughly investigating every aspect. For more information, consumers can contact the RERA helpline numbers 9151602229, 9151642229 (Lucknow headquarters) and 9151672229, 9151682229 (NCR office, Greater Noida) or register on the RERA Samvad link.

News / Noida / RERA's Stern Warning: Avoid This Mistake Before Buying a Home

