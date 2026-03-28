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Noida

UP Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Warning in Over 50 Districts

Weather Update: The Meteorological Department has issued an alert regarding rain. According to meteorologists, another strong disturbance will become active on Sunday.

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Noida

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Patrika Desk

Mar 28, 2026

weather update heavy rain warning for 29 30 31 march and 1 april in up

Heavy Rain Warning in Over 50 Districts in Uttar Pradesh

Weather Update Rain Alert: The Meteorological Department has issued a rain alert in Uttar Pradesh for the next 4 days. On Friday, the weather changed suddenly due to the activation of a new disturbance in the state.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Update

Clouds were present over the state capital Lucknow and almost all districts of the Awadh region since morning. This was followed by drizzle. Its effect was seen in the western parts as well as in 38 districts of the state. Light rain started with thunderstorms.

Rain alert in Uttar Pradesh

According to the Meteorological Department, the sky in Lucknow and surrounding areas will be clear on Saturday, but the weather may change again from Sunday. This means that for the next 4 days, until April 1, the Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rain across the state. However, heavy rainfall is also possible in many places. Its impact will be seen in more than 50 districts.

Weather News: Strong disturbance to become active on Sunday

According to the Meteorological Department, gusty winds are expected to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometers per hour in 25 districts of the Terai and eastern Uttar Pradesh. Due to this, the day and night temperatures may drop by 4 to 5 degrees Celsius. According to meteorologists, another strong disturbance will become active on Sunday.

Climate Change Rain: Which districts are likely to experience thunderstorms tomorrow

The Meteorological Department has predicted thunderstorms in Pratapgarh-Kaushambi, including Ambedkar Nagar, Amethi, Ayodhya, Azamgarh, Baghpat, Ballia, Banda, Basti, Bijnor, Chandauli, Chitrakoot, Deoria, Fatehpur, Ghazipur, Gorakhpur, Hamirpur, Jaunpur, Jhansi, Kaushambi, Kushinagar, Lalitpur, Maharajganj, Mahoba, Mau, Meerut, Mirzapur, Muzaffarnagar, Pratapgarh, Prayagraj, Rae Bareli, Saharanpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Bhadohi, Shamli, Siddharthnagar, Sonbhadra, Sultanpur, and Varanasi.

Uttarakhand Weather Update

Talking about Uttarakhand, according to the Meteorological Department, light to moderate rain is expected in some places in the districts of Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, and Pithoragarh from March 29 to April 1 (in areas with an altitude of 3300m and above).

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Published on:

28 Mar 2026 12:50 pm

News / Uttar Pradesh / Noida / UP Weather Alert: Heavy Rain Warning in Over 50 Districts

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