Uttar Pradesh: IMD Issues Rain and Storm Alert for 28-30 April
IMD Rain Alert: Weather has changed in hilly areas due to a Western Disturbance. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of intermittent rain and hail in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and several other states for the next 6 days.
UP Rains: The sky is literally on fire in Uttar Pradesh these days. The scorching heat has broken the record of the last 10 years. In many districts, the mercury has risen above 42 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has issued an alert for thunderstorms and rain.
Possibility of thunderstorms and rain for 3 days
The Lucknow centre of the Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms and rain in the state for three days. According to the Meteorological Department, rain is likely in eastern UP on 28 April. During this time, winds are expected to blow at a speed of 25 to 35 km per hour. On 29 April, rain will occur across UP.
Possibility of hailstorms in these districts today
The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of hailstorms in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur and surrounding areas today.
Possibility of lightning on 28 April in these districts
The possibility of lightning has been predicted in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and surrounding areas.
Possibility of lightning on 29 and 30 April in these districts
The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ambedkarnagar, Pilibhit and surrounding areas.
Winds will blow at a speed of 40-50 km in these districts