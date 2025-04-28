Uttar Pradesh: IMD Issues Rain and Storm Alert for 28-30 April

Possibility of thunderstorms and rain for 3 days The Lucknow centre of the Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of thunderstorms and rain in the state for three days. According to the Meteorological Department, rain is likely in eastern UP on 28 April. During this time, winds are expected to blow at a speed of 25 to 35 km per hour. On 29 April, rain will occur across UP.

Possibility of hailstorms in these districts today The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of hailstorms in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur and surrounding areas today. The Meteorological Department has issued a warning of hailstorms in Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Kushinagar, Sonbhadra, Chandauli, Ghazipur, Mau, Ballia, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur and surrounding areas today.

Possibility of lightning on 28 April in these districts The possibility of lightning has been predicted in Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Fatehpur, Pratapgarh, Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Sant Ravidas Nagar, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Sitapur, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur Nagar, Unnao, Lucknow, Barabanki, Rae Bareli, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, Ambedkar Nagar, Etawah, Auraiya, Jalaun, Hamirpur, Mahoba, Jhansi, Lalitpur and surrounding areas.

Possibility of lightning on 29 and 30 April in these districts The Meteorological Department has predicted the possibility of rain in Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ambedkarnagar, Pilibhit and surrounding areas.

Winds will blow at a speed of 40-50 km in these districts Sonbhadra, Mirzapur, Chandauli, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Mau, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Maharajganj, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Lakhimpur Kheri, Ambedkarnagar, Pilibhit and surrounding areas.