Bilaspur: Central Jail to Become India’s First Green Jail, Prisoners Receive Recycling Training

The main objective of making the Central Jail, Bilaspur eco-friendly is to hand over a clean and safe environment to future generations. Currently, there are 3000 prisoners here. The water used by them for bathing and washing is being utilised for gardening and farming. The jail currently has a 20 kW solar panel, which generates electricity for 3-4 hours a day.

Green Jail: Prisoners Working to Enhance Greenery A survey has been conducted with the help of NGOs to preserve the plants and creatures within the jail premises. Based on the survey, a roadmap is being developed for the conservation and enhancement of these species. The aim of the project is for the jail to not only serve as a corrective space for inmates but also function as an oxygen generator for Bilaspur City.

Various environmental activities are being carried out in the jail. The administration is planning to install solar panels on the roofs of 45 barracks in the 18-acre jail premises. This will generate more electricity, which can be sold to earn revenue. – Khomesh Mandavi, Jail Superintendent

The objective is to ensure a clean environment and air for future generations. The process of making the Central Jail, Bilaspur an “eco-friendly green jail” has been initiated. This is a positive gift from the Jail Department to society, which is a significant step towards environmental conservation. – Himanshu Gupta, DG Jail.