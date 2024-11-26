CISCE releases date sheet, 10th and 12th board exams start in February

Students’ wait is now over. CISCE has released the date sheet for the board exams. Students can download a copy of the date sheet from the board’s official website. According to the released schedule, the 12th class exams will start from February 13 and the 10th class exams will start from February 18.

This year, a total of 1,00,067 applications have been received for the 12th class, including 52,692 boys and 47,375 girls. The exam will be conducted not only in India but also in two international locations, namely the UAE and Singapore.

On the other hand, a total of 2,53,384 students have applied for the 10th class, including 1,35,268 boys and 1,18,116 girls. The exam will be conducted not only in India but also in Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and the UAE.