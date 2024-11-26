scriptCISCE releases date sheet, 10th and 12th board exams start in February | CISCE releases date sheet, 10th and 12th board exams start in February | Latest News | Patrika News

New DelhiNov 26, 2024 / 12:30 pm

Patrika Desk

CISCE Board Exams Date Sheet
CISCE Board Exams Date Sheet: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the date sheet for ICSE and ISC board exams on Monday. Students can check the date sheet on CISCE’s official website cisce.org. The 10th class exams will start from February 18 and will continue until March 27. On the other hand, the 12th-class exams will start on February 13 and will continue until April 5.
Students’ wait is now over. CISCE has released the date sheet for the board exams. Students can download a copy of the date sheet from the board’s official website. According to the released schedule, the 12th class exams will start from February 13 and the 10th class exams will start from February 18.
This year, a total of 1,00,067 applications have been received for the 12th class, including 52,692 boys and 47,375 girls. The exam will be conducted not only in India but also in two international locations, namely the UAE and Singapore.
On the other hand, a total of 2,53,384 students have applied for the 10th class, including 1,35,268 boys and 1,18,116 girls. The exam will be conducted not only in India but also in Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, and the UAE.

