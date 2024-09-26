After 8 months, Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav met, know what was the reason?

scriptAfter 8 months, Nitish Kumar and Tejaswi Yadav met, know what was the reason? | Latest News | Patrika News

After about 8 months, Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav met. The meeting of the two leaders took place at the Secretariat in Patna.

PatnaSep 27, 2024 / 12:59 pm

Patrika Desk

After about 8 months, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Leader of Opposition Tejaswi Yadav met. The meeting of the two leaders took place at the Secretariat in Patna. After this meeting, a political stir has also intensified in Bihar. It is worth mentioning that the meeting of the two leaders took place regarding the appointment of the Information Commissioner. The Chief Minister and the Leader of Opposition jointly make the appointment of the Information Commissioner.

Nitish and Tejaswi’s Meeting

Note that on Tuesday, the CM and the Leader of the Opposition arrived at the Secretariat in separate vehicles. After that, the two leaders sat together to discuss the appointment of the Information Commissioner. However, after the meeting, Tejaswi Yadav came out and talked to the media and told them what he had discussed with the Chief Minister.

Talked about the 9th Schedule – Tejaswi

Tejaswi Yadav said that he had discussed the 9th Schedule with the CM. He said that the matter is in court. So, we also said that we have also reached the court. You also present your case in court and we will also present our case well.

