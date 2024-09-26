scriptCoast Guard Helicopter Crashes in Arabian Sea, 3 Crew Members Missing, 4 Ships and 2 Aircraft Searching | Latest News | Patrika News

Coast Guard Helicopter Crashes in Arabian Sea, 3 Crew Members Missing, 4 Ships and 2 Aircraft Searching

The Indian Coast Guard has stated that a search operation is underway to find three missing crew members. Four ships and two aircraft have been deployed for this purpose.

MumbaiSep 26, 2024 / 01:52 am

Patrika Desk

Indian Coast Guard
The Indian Coast Guard helicopter had to make an emergency landing in the Arabian Sea near Porbandar, Gujarat. Officials said that one crew member was rescued, while two pilots and one diver are still missing.
The officials stated that the helicopter was on a mission to rescue a critically injured person on a ship near the Porbandar coast on September 2nd night.

The Indian Coast Guard has deployed four ships and two aircraft to search for the missing crew members.
There were four crew members on board the helicopter, out of which one had been rescued. The Indian Coast Guard has launched a massive search operation to find the remaining three crew members.

The helicopter, Dhruv Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH), was on a mission to rescue a critically injured person on a ship near Porbandar coast on Monday night when it had to make an emergency landing in the sea.
This incident occurred when the helicopter was sent to rescue an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela near Porbandar coast on September 2 at 11 pm. The wreckage of the crashed helicopter has been found.

