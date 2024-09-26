Coast Guard Helicopter Crashes in Arabian Sea, 3 Crew Members Missing, 4 Ships and 2 Aircraft Searching

The officials stated that the helicopter was on a mission to rescue a critically injured person on a ship near the Porbandar coast on September 2nd night. The Indian Coast Guard has deployed four ships and two aircraft to search for the missing crew members.

This incident occurred when the helicopter was sent to rescue an injured crew member from the Motor Tanker Hari Leela near Porbandar coast on September 2 at 11 pm. The wreckage of the crashed helicopter has been found.